2027 Election: ‘Every Northerner Owes Tinubu a Vote’, APC Member Speaks, Gives Reason
Politics

2027 Election: 'Every Northerner Owes Tinubu a Vote', APC Member Speaks, Gives Reason

by  Ridwan Adeola 3 min read
  • Habibu Bello Mayana has said every Nigerian of northern extraction 'owes President Bola Tinubu a vote' in the 2027 election
  • Mayana, a member of the ruling APC, explained that Tinubu helped former President Muhammadu Buhari to power in 2015
  • According to the APC stalwart, "in 2019, many northern politicians, led by Atiku Abubakar, dumped Buhari in their efforts to grab power, but Tinubu stood by him"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Habibu Bello Mayana, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said every northerner owes President Bola Tinubu a vote in the 2027 election.

According to Mayana, the next presidential poll in Nigeria affords the north the opportunity to ‘compensate’ Tinubu.

Tinubu's re-election campaign to get support in north in 2027 election
APC member Mayana insists North would back Tinubu in 2027 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account recently:

“From 2003, it has almost been every northerner's dream for Muhammadu Buhari to become president of Nigeria—a dream that failed many times until Tinubu joined Buhari in 2013 and supported him financially and everything from the primaries to the general elections.

“In 2019, many Northern politicians, led by Atiku Abubakar, dumped Buhari in their efforts to grab power, but Tinubu stood by him.
“Now, it's time for compensation, and we (Northerners) must support Tinubu come 2027.”

Benue APC backs Tinubu's 2nd term bid

Meanwhile, the APC in Benue state has endorsed President Tinubu for a second term in office ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party also passed a vote of confidence on Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The leader of the party stakeholders, Senator Tilley Gyado, said the leadership of Tinubu would guide the nation to a new life of posterity, unity, and dismissive development.

'Northerners against Tinubu' - PDP stalwart

On his part, Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, a chieftain of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), believes that President Tinubu will not get northern votes in the 2027 election.

Abubakar, the director-general (DG) of media, Atiku The Light Organisation, expressed doubt that the southwest geopolitical zone alone can make Tinubu a two-term president.

The PDP stalwart insisted that the southwest geopolitical zone alone cannot make Tinubu a two-term president.

Popular APC member reveals real reason many northerners will vote for Tinubu in 2027 election
President Tinubu, an influential politician, is widely expected to throw his hat into the ring again in the 2027 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 election, Peter Obi said that 'both now and in the future', he was not a member of the ruling APC and did not intend to become a member in the future.

In a recent statement shared on his verified X page, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election said his stance on politics was always rooted in integrity, fairness, and issue-based engagement.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola avatar

Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
