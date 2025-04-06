PDP National Youth Group spokesperson, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has expressed his opinion after Atiku Abubakar insisted that he has not left the PDP amid growing rumours in the polity

In an interview with Legit.ng, Akinniyi warned that the 2027 election will not be won playing by the old political rules but by building a powerful coalition against the APC

Akinniyi urged Atiku to declare his 2027 presidential ambition and unite with Peter Obi, El-Rufai and other aggrieved politicians to defeat the ruling government led by Bola Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Amidst growing rumours of his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and permutations for the 2027 elections, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reaffirmed his loyalty to the party.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, April 6, the PDP National Youth Group spokesperson, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, urged Atiku not to approach the 2027 general election with levity, stressing the need for a united front against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Analyst Dare Glintstone Akinniyi reacts as Atiku denies defection rumours. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reported that Atiku denied rumours that he resigned from the PDP.

Atiku’s clarification followed a viral post from a Facebook page, Adamawa Happenings, which falsely claimed that he had defected from the PDP.

In response, his media adviser, Paul Ibe, categorically stated that Atiku remains a dedicated member of Nigeria's main opposition party.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Sunday, Akinniyi emphasised that while Atiku may remain in PDP, he is expected to work with opposition figures, including the Labour Party’s Peter Obi and former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, to form a strong alliance ahead of the 2027 presidential race.

Akinniyi told Legit.ng that:

"Ex-VP Atiku Abubakar has debunked the news of his defection from PDP, however he will work with all interested parties ahead of 2027. He will need to lead his supporters and other patriots to work under an arrangement that will guarantee inclusivity and consideration of all parties involved.

"It's clear that Atiku Abubakar must not play or take the next election as a child's game. He is dealing with vampires who have no sympathy for the Masses. He must face APC with all his strengths, contact and resources this final outing. He can't play a gentleman's politics with APC - it must be fire for fire."

2027 election: Atiku told to run for president

Atiku told to work with Obi, other aggrieved politicians to unseat Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Speaking further, Akinniyi cautioned that the PDP must brace up for a strategic, all-out political battle against the ruling APC, considering President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's recent intervention in the political crisis rocking Rivers state.

Buttressing his point, the PDP chieftain urged Atiku to stop playing the gentleman and lead the movement against the APC in 2027.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Akinniyi stated thus:

"We can see what happened in Rivers state, it's going to be a tough battle chasing APC away. They are hellbent on collapsing all opposition parties and have their candidates installed everywhere.

"Atiku Abubakar should declare his intention to run and let the game begin on time for well meaning Nigerians to join the movement of replacing APC. The time is NOW!

"It's clear that Tinubu will use Wike and his gang to destabilize the PDP. They can't be trusted, to deliver votes for PDP or Atiku Abubakar. It is time for Atiku Abubakar to move on from trying to sell ways to get Wike back on supporting anyone aside from Tinubu.

"Atiku Abubakar should take the bull by the horns and rally Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai and all other aggrieved politicians in APC to have this battle won before it started."

Read more about Atiku and political defections here:

Peter Obi speaks on possibility of defecting to APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi said that he came across a viral social media report regarding an APC gathering where his name was reportedly mentioned.

The former Anambra state governor asserted that he does not engage in toxic politics, blackmail, or any form of political manipulation.

Obi, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) and presidential hopeful, warned that his name should not be linked with narratives of this kind.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng