Edo state governor, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, has predicted the collapse of the PDP following the defection of Hon. Nicholas Asonsere

Following Asonsere's defection, the APC now controls 15 seats in the Edo State House of Assembly, while the PDP holds 9 seats

Governor Okpebholo and APC chairman Jarret Tenebe in the state welcomed Asonsere and described the move as a significant political blow to the PDP's leadership in Edo South

Benin City, Edo state - Ahead of the 2027 general elections, on Wednesday, April 16, Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo state has predicted the collapse of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Okpebholo made this bold prediction as the party on Wednesday lost another lawmaker, Hon Nicholas Asonsere representing Ikpoba-Okha constituency in the House of Assembly to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Okpebholo spoke as Asonsere's defection has increased the number of APC members in the house to 15 while the PDP now has nine.

The governor thanked all the members who joined the APC from other parties and assured them that the party is a place of opportunities, as they will not be discriminated against but given a room to contribute to the development of the state.

As reported by Vanguard, Governor Okpebholo alleged that former governor Godwin Obaseki cheated the people.

According to Okpebholo, Obaseki claimed to be doing much in the education sector, while there was actually nothing on the ground in Edo schools.

“Very soon, the opposition PDP will collapse in Edo State because of what the APC represents. My idea for Edo people is development. My focus is on development, and I will not be distracted from making life better for Edo people. I will utilise Edo resources, which are obtained from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and Federation Allocation Accounts Committee (FAAC).

“The resources meant for Edo people will be used to develop the state and make life comfortable for the people,” he declared.

Meanwhile, Asonsere was received by the chairman of the party, Jarret Tenebe, who noted that the defection of the lawmaker marked another watershed moment in the political history of Edo State.

Speaking after being presented with the broom, the symbol of the party, by Tenebe, Asonsere said he was encouraged to join APC because of the developmental strides of Governor Monday Okpebholo-led administration in his constituency.

Okpebholo reacts as PDP lawmaker joins APC

