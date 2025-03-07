Nicholas Ossai, a former house of representatives member, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Ossai, who chaired several standing and adhoc house committees, was warmly received recently by Senator Ajibola Bashiru at the APC national secretariat in Abuja

Legit.ng reports that Ossai attributed his defection to the "leadership qualities" of the 16th and current president of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - Nicholas Ossai, an erstwhile member of the house of representatives, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported by The Cable, the Delta politician teamed up with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Former federal lawmaker, Nicholas Ossai, has exited the PDP and joined the APC.

Source: Twitter

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, March 6, 2025, Ossai said he left the PDP for the APC to join President Bola Tinubu in “taking Nigeria to the promised land”.

'Tinubu taking Nigerian to promised land' - Ossai

According to Ossai, President Tinubu’s 'reforms' are needed if the country must achieve meaningful development.

Ossai said:

“As a governor of Lagos state, I followed him up. Then, I was a member of the house of assembly. Today, he is the president, and he has issued policies germane to sustain our country and strengthen our country for the future."

Ossai criticised the PDP, saying the party has lost its direction.

He said:

“The umbrella (PDP’s symbol) has been broken by people who are supposed to fix the umbrella. I champion myself to follow President Tinubu, who is doing great."

Furthermore, the former federal lawmaker expressed confidence that the APC would secure victory in Delta state in the 2027 election.

Nicholas Ossai praises Tinubu's government.

Source: Facebook

He also praised the Tinubu government’s economic and agricultural policies, saying they were beginning to yield results.

He added:

“You can also see policies on agriculture; all APC governors are gearing towards agricultural revolution. Inflation rate has also dropped.

“You can see that the elites of nations now respect Nigeria because of the personality of Mr President, who is my role model. So, I have come to join APC to assist in navigating Nigeria into the next promised land.”

Legit.ng reports that Nicholas was first elected to the house of representatives in 2011 to represent Ndokwa East/Ndokwa West/Ukwuani federal constituency. He was reelected in 2015 and 2019 on the platform of the PDP.

