A Nigerian man who wrote the JAMB examination about five times shared his experience online

In a now-viral tweet, the graduate recalled the scores he received in each examination taken in different years

He also recounted the struggles he faced during his academic journey and how he had to stop school at a particular time

A Nigerian graduate opened up online about the challenges he encountered before completing university.

According to him, he sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in five different years.

Nigerian man recounts how he persisted through admission delays. Photo credit: @urchmanny97/X.

Source: Twitter

Man recounts writing JAMB 5 times

Identified by the handle urchmanny97 on X, he shared his academic history in a post that gained attention online.

He explained that his first attempt produced a score of 185, while the second attempt resulted in 188. His third attempt brought 251. On his fourth attempt he achieved 282, and his fifth and final attempt produced 299.

After his third attempt, his score enabled him to secure admission into a tertiary institution, although he did not remain there for long.

According to his story, he withdrew from school shortly after enrolling. He then decided to return to the examination process and registered again.

However, he confirmed at the end of his tweet that he eventually completed his degree programme and graduated.

Man recounts how he sat for UTME 5 times. Photo credit: @urchmanny97/MySchool.

Source: UGC

In his words:

"Be Like say na only me write 5times for this comment section. 1st Jamb 185, 2nd Jamb 188, 3rd Jamb 251. Gained admission, stopped school, 4th Jamb 282, 5th Jamb 299. Graduated."

JAMB 2026 candidates share their experiences

Students who sat for the 2026 JAMB examination have been sharing their experiences.

@Oluwatomisin70 said:

"Fuoye is my first choice, and I want to study business administration. My jamb score is 168."

@Ľøņėř said:

"Bro pls am processing Economics in fuoye pls how can I get to know the cutoff mark."

@Lichi said:

"Abeg which federal university fit accept person with 216 in nursing asking for my friend."

@Adedoyin said:

"I scored 210 and wanna study history and international studies in LASU,should I change course or it’s okay tho the cutoff mark is 195."

@queenbeauty said:

"My jamb results are out but am writing my WEAC this year. What should I do please."

@Mrs nonchalant reacted:

"I got 180 and I want to study computer science should I change course or school."

@june02 said:

"Buh tbh here the exam written on the 18th of April 2026 is simple for us to have that kind of score fr there's smth wrong somewhere."

@angel said:

"I scored 178 and I want to go for public health which school I fit go, pls enlighten me I beg."

@Betty butter added:

"Sir I scored 174, polytechnic oko, but my friend told me that polytechnic is not good for mass communication."

See the clip below:

Lady shares her second UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady narrated how she was denied admission by a school despite scoring 294 in her first JAMB exam.

She shared a screenshot that showed what she scored when she wrote her second UTME examination.

Source: Legit.ng