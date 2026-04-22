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Just In: Another Ex-Minister Opens Up After Tinubu Removed Him From Office
Politics

Just In: Another Ex-Minister Opens Up After Tinubu Removed Him From Office

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • Ahmed Musa Dangiwa has reflected on his ministerial tenure as a privilege and a dedicated service to Nigeria
  • Dangiwa expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to lead housing reforms
  • The outgoing minister highlighted efforts to expand access to affordable housing for Nigerians

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The former Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, described his time in office as a privilege and a call to national service.

Legit.ng reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu removed Dangiwa and directed him to hand over to the minister of state on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Housing minister Dangiwa breaks silence after Tinubu sacked him
Housing minister Dangiwa bows out, cherishing his privilege to serve Nigeria. Photo credit: @Arch_Dangiwa
Source: Twitter

Dangiwa noted that he remains deeply honoured to have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading reforms in Nigeria’s housing and urban development sector.

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He thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve and contribute to the delivery of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

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The outgoing minister stated this while reacting to the recent cabinet reshuffle approved by President Tinubu.

In a statement issued by Mark Chieshe, the Special Assistant (Media & Strategy) to the outgoing minister, Dangiwa.

According to the statement shared on X by @MSIngawa, Dangiwa said:

“I wish to sincerely thank Mr. President for the confidence he reposed in me to serve as Honourable Minister of Housing and Urban Development. It has been a rare privilege to contribute to the advancement of policies and programmes aimed at expanding access to affordable housing for Nigerians.”

Dangiwa extended his best wishes to the incoming leadership, expressed confidence that the Ministry will continue to build on the progress made, and accelerate delivery in the sector.

He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to national development and pledged to continue supporting efforts that advance housing, infrastructure, and economic growth in Nigeria.

Nigerians react as Tinubu sacks housing minister

@anasbello86

"There is no more talk of the houses you made us hope for; today, look, you too have been discarded [abandoned], just as you did to us."

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@AdesinFatai

Wishing the outgoing honorable minister all the best in his future endeavors. Masha ALLAH.

@OvwighoC

I have never heard of this Minister! What was he known for?

@AbubakarSkarfi

Is Dangiwa contesting for any position? Am confuse what happens? Sorry for asking, sha.

@yusufidrisrimi2

Mr Dangiwa has gone; that's how life is. People are celebrating his removal. May Allah give us opportunities to help others when we are opportune. Amin.
Outgoing Minister Dangiwa Reflects on Housing Reforms and Service to Nigeria
Ahmed Musa Dangiwa thanks President Bola Tinubu for the Housing Minister role after the cabinet shake-up. Photo credit: @Arch_Dangiwa
Source: Twitter

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Why Tinubu removed Wale Edun, Dangiwa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu reshuffled his cabinet, removing two key ministers in a move aimed at strengthening governance.

The presidency explained that the decision was driven by the need for greater cohesion and more effective delivery of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Wale Edun and Umar Dangiwa were asked to hand over their roles, with new appointments already announced to take charge.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

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Bola TinubuFederal Government Of Nigeria
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