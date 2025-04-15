Dele Momodu has reacted to the statement of the PDP governors ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition with other opposition parties

The publisher of Ovation Magazine said the PDP governors against coalition may be secretly working for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Momodu said the main opposition leaders - Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso cannot individually defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027

FCT, Abuja - A former Presidential aspirant in the 2023 election, Dele Momodu, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors against the forming of a coalition may secretly be working for President Bola Tinubu.

The publisher of Ovation Magazine stated this after PDP governors ruled out the possibility of forming a coalition with any other political party ahead of the 2027 elections.

The PDP chieftain said Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwanso could not individually unseat Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

AS reported by TheCable, Momodu stated this while speaking on Arise Television on Monday, April 14, 2025.

“Opposition leaders are very determined this time around to work together. The truth of the matter is Atiku cannot do it alone, Peter Obi cannot do it alone, and Rabiu Kwankwanso cannot do it alone.”

“So, naturally, they have to find a way to pay APC back in its own coins by trying to get at least a chunk of all the parties, including the APC, to come together.

“If our governors are saying no, we don’t want to go into a coalition, then it means that surreptitiously, you are probably working for a Tinubu presidency."

2027 Election: Why coalition is not on governors’ cards

