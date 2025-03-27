Clara Nnabuife, a House of Representatives member, has dumped the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), citing exclusion from party activities

The defection was announced by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu during plenary on Thursday, March 27

Nnabuife joined the list of several lawmakers who have switched parties in recent months, particularly to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Clara Nnabuife, a member of the House of Representatives, has officially defected from the Young Progressives Party (YPP) to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), citing exclusion from party activities.

Benjamin Kalu, deputy speaker of the House, read Nnabuife’s defection letter on the floor of the house during Thursday’s plenary, March 27, 2025.

As reported by The Cable, she attributed her defection to the “exclusion from the activities” of the party.

The legislator maintained that she joined APGA after “extensive consultations” with her constituency.

Reacting, Kalu subsequently joked that he would have invited Nnabuife to shake hands with him if she had switched to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, the House has seen a wave of defections.

Clara Nnabuife: Lawmakers who have dumped their parties

On October 2, 2024, Chris Nkwonta, who represents Ukwa east/Ukwa west federal constituency of Abia state, left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for APC.

On October 30, 2024, Sulaiman Abubakar, who represents Gummi/Bukkuyum federal constituency of Zamfara, ditched the PDP for the APC.

On December 5, 2024, four Labour Party (LP) members and one PDP lawmaker in the green chamber, defected to the APC.

Legit.ng reported that on February 11, 2025, Amos Magaji from Kaduna defected from PDP to APC.

Also, on February 12, 2025, Garba Koko from Kebbi joined the APC from the PDP.

In a significant twist of events, on March 18, 2025, two PDP lawmakers — Jallo Mohammed (Igabi federal lawmaker, Kaduna state), and Adamu Tanko (Gurara/Suleja/Tapa, Niger state), defected to the APC.

Both politicians attributed their defections to the “party’s crisis and internal divisions”.

