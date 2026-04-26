The Nigeria Army has confirmed the tragic death of NYSC member Mr. Abdulsamad Jamiu during a security operation in Abuja

The incident unfolded on April 25, 2026, when troops responded to an armed robbery attack at Shagari Estate

The Guards Brigade has expressed deep condolences and pledged a thorough investigation while reaffirming its commitment to civilian safety

The Nigeria Army has confirmed the death of Mr. Abdulsamad Jamiu, a serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, during a security incident on April 25, 2026, at Shagari Estate, Dei-Dei, Abuja.

The announcement was made in a statement posted on X by the Headquarters Guards Brigade.

NYSC Member Dies in Abuja After Troops Responded to Armed Robbery Attack, Details Emerge

Source: Getty Images

Armed robbery attack in Abuja

According to the Army, the incident occurred when troops of the Guards Brigade Quick Response Group, on routine night patrol, responded to a distress call following an armed robbery attack in the area.

Upon arrival, the troops came under gunfire from fleeing armed robbers, leading to a brief but intense exchange.

Corps member caught in crossfire

In the course of the engagement, Mr. Jamiu was tragically caught in the crossfire. Despite efforts by troops to secure the area and preserve lives, he succumbed to his injuries. The Army described the loss as heartbreaking, casting a deep shadow over all personnel of the Guards Brigade.

Condolences and investigation

The Commander, Guards Brigade, officers and soldiers extended their deepest condolences to Mr. Jamiu’s family, the NYSC, and all affected by the incident. The Army stated: “We share in their grief and stand in solidarity with them during this moment of profound sorrow.”

A thorough investigation has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Army emphasised its commitment to transparency and accountability, promising to make findings available in due course.

Remains handed over to authorities

The remains of Mr. Jamiu have been respectfully handed over to civil authorities and deposited at Kubwa General Hospital.

The Guards Brigade reaffirmed its dedication to protecting lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory. It pledged to continue reviewing operational procedures to enhance civilian safety while confronting criminal elements threatening community peace.

The Army urged members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies in maintaining safety and security.

See the X post below:

Source: Legit.ng