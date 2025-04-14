Governors elected under the platform of the PDP are converging in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, between Sunday, April 13, and Monday, April 14

Legit.ng gathered that the opposition governors will deliberate on critical issues threatening the stability and future of the party as well as the 2027 general elections

The state of emergency and suspension of their colleague, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state, will also be discussed

Ibadan, Oyo state - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state met with Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state on Sunday, April 13.

Legit.ng reports that Messrs Makinde and Mohammed are potential candidates in the 2027 presidential election. Makinde is the vice-chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum; Mohammed, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum.

The Bauchi governor is among the opposition party governors scheduled to converge for the "crucial" PDP Governors’ Forum meeting slated for later today, Monday, April 14, 2025.

Makinde, the host, started receiving his fellow governors at the Government House in Ibadan on Sunday, April 13, as the PDP chieftains prepare to discuss national issues and party matters.

According to a statement by the PDP Governors' Forum media, as part of the warm reception, Governor Makinde treated his guests to a gala night and banquet at the Professor Thomas Oritsejolomi Hall, International Conference Centre (ICC), University of Ibadan. The event showcased the cultural heritage of Oyo state through performances and traditional artistry.

'PDP Governors’ Forum meeting necessary - Makinde

At the event, Governor Makinde said Oyo state is committed to the PDP’s collective vision and goals.

Makinde stated that the party's Governors’ Forum meeting is "necessary at this time to deliberate on the way forward for the PDP as we reposition the party as the best option for Nigerians in 2027."

One notable absentee from the meeting is Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended governor of Rivers state.

Some pictures from the banquet can be viewed below:

Fintiri sends message to Makinde

On Monday morning, April 14, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, governor of Adamawa state, expressed gratitude to Governor Makinde for his hospitality.

Fintiri wrote on his official X account:

"Last night, our dear brother, Governor @seyiamakinde, hosted us to a warm and memorable banquet here in Ibadan ahead of the PDP Governors’ Forum Meeting. We are grateful for his hospitality, especially amidst the challenges posed by the ongoing airport upgrade. A true host!"

