Ibom Air warns it may reduce flight operations as aviation fuel costs surge

The airline says the pricing of Jet A1 fuel in Nigeria remains high despite increased local supply

The Aviation Ground Handlers Association of Nigeria's debt dispute also putting additional pressure

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Ibom Air has warned it may reduce flight operations in the coming days as surging aviation fuel costs push airline finances to the brink.

In a statement issued on April 27, 2026, and signed by Aniekan Essienette, Group Manager, Marketing and Communication, the airline described the situation as an “unprecedented crisis” threatening the sustainability of domestic carriers.

Ibom Air warns of possible flight cuts as fuel prices soar Photo: Ibom Air

Source: Twitter

The airline said the cost of fuelling a single flight has risen sharply from about N2.1 million in January to approximately N7.6 million as of April 26 representing a 350% increase in just seven weeks, BusinessDay reports.

It noted that the spike has made normal operations increasingly difficult to maintain.

Essienette said:

“It is clear to us that the current conditions are unsustainable. We will have to take whatever ameliorating actions we can in the days ahead, including reducing our capacity if necessary.”

‘Dangote paradox’ and fuel pricing concerns

Despite the commencement of large-scale local supply from the Dangote Refinery, which now reportedly meets over 95% of Nigeria’s Jet A1 demand, Ibom Air expressed concern that domestic aviation fuel prices remain above global levels.

The airline said:

“Domestic airlines are baffled at why the price of aviation fuel in Nigeria has ballooned to this level, way above the rest of the world."

The carrier noted that while airlines in other markets typically adjust capacity in response to moderate fuel price increases, Nigerian operators have so far absorbed steep losses in an effort to sustain operations and keep fares affordable, Punch reports.

Soaring aviation fuel prices push airlines to the edge Photo: Presidency

Source: UGC

Industry pressure mounts

The warning comes as Nigeria’s aviation sector faces multiple pressures, including disruptions linked to a shutdown threat by the Aviation Ground Handlers Association of Nigeria over a disputed N9 billion debt reportedly owed by airlines.

Ibom Air, which operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ 900 and Airbus A220 aircraft, said the combined pressures from fuel inflation and operational disruptions are now threatening sector stability.

The airline called on fuel suppliers and marketers to urgently review pricing structures, warning that continued increases could force carriers into a situation where they operate “just to pay for fuel and nothing else,” raising concerns over long-term industry viability.

Another Nigerian state set to launch its own airline

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sokoto State government is set to enter Nigeria’s domestic aviation sector with the launch of Caliphate Air, a state-backed airline targeting operations in the second half of 2026.

The carrier plans to operate both passenger and cargo services from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Ch-aviation reports that Caliphate Air has already secured its Air Transport Licence (ATL) and is progressing through the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) process with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Source: Legit.ng