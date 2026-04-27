Deputy Spokesperson Philip Agbese urged timely funding for military operations against terrorism

He said improved military leadership shows promise with renewed strategic direction and operational successes

Agbese stressed defence funding as essential for national stability and effective security measures

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, said the timely release of appropriated resources to the military can turn things around in the war against terrorism and insecurity.

Agbese called for improved funding of the armed forces in tackling security challenges across the country.

He explained that the effectiveness of military operations is closely tied to the availability of adequate and timely funding.

The lawmaker said that the Armed Forces have continued to demonstrate courage and resilience in the face of evolving threats.

He stated this while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

In the statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, April 27, 2026, Agbese said:

“Our military is doing an extraordinary job under very demanding conditions. However, no matter how committed and professional our troops are, the reality is that military operations require consistent funding, timely releases, and access to modern equipment.”

Terrorism: Funding key to military's success

The federal lawmaker commended the recent operational improvements in various theatres, including intensified offensives against insurgents and criminal groups.

He said it reflected a renewed strategic direction under the current military leadership.

Agbese said the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede nd the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, have demonstrated a clear understanding of the complexity of modern warfare.

He particularly emphasized the need for intelligence-driven operations and stronger synergy across the different arms of the military.

“What we are seeing today is a leadership that is not only committed but also strategic. There is better coordination, improved morale among troops, and a clear determination to confront these threats head-on.”

The Benue lawmaker added that the Armed Forces have recorded notable successes in degrading insurgent capabilities and disrupting supply chains.

He noted that they reclaimed territories previously under the control of non-state actors.

Agbese, however, stressed that sustaining and expanding these gains would depend largely on how quickly and efficiently financial resources are made available to the military.

He called on relevant government institutions to prioritise defence funding.

The lawmaker described it as an investment in national stability rather than a routine budgetary obligation.

“Appropriations alone are not enough. What matters is the speed and consistency of releases. Delays in funding can slow down operations, affect logistics, and ultimately give criminal elements the breathing space they need.”

Troops kill bandit leader’s son, other terrorists

Recall that Operation Fansan Yanma troops killed several bandits, including Ado Alero’s son, during a major operation in Zamfara State.

Military spokesperson confirmed significant casualties among bandits during the operation on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

The Nigerian Armed Forces Facebook page, however, claimed at least 65 terrorists were neutralised in the major operation.

Troops kill 3 terrorists traveling on motorcycles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Enduring Peace killed three terrorists and arrested two suspects in Jos, Plateau State.

The Nigerian Army said the two impostors disguised as security operatives were arrested during violence in Dutse Uku.

The military confirmed the successful operation against terrorists amid allegations of complicity in the north-central state.

Source: Legit.ng