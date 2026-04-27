Students of Topfaith International Secondary School, Mkpatak, recorded high scores in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

A total of 27 students from the institution scored 300 marks and above in the national examination

The top scorer from the school achieved an aggregate mark of 335 out of 400

Topfaith International Secondary School in Akwa Ibom State has celebrated the academic performance of its students in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The school shared the results of its top performers on social media, showcasing a significant number of students who crossed the 300-mark threshold.

A brilliant student of Top Faith Schools scores 335 in 2026 UTME. Photo: Topfaith Schools

Source: TikTok

2026 UTME: Top student shines

The institution revealed that 27 of its students scored 300 and above. Leading the group is a brilliant student who secured an aggregate score of 335.

The student's result slip showed high marks across all four subjects sat for during the computer-based test.

The announcement has since gained attention online, with many Nigerians praising the school for maintaining high academic standards.

The photos shared by the school featured the top scorers in their school uniforms, with their specific UTME scores clearly displayed.

See the Facebook post below:

Academic excellence continues

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the school's post below:

Uwem Ekong said:

"Congratulations to the students and the school. This is excellence at its peak. Keep soaring higher!"

Aniebiet Sunday reacted:

"38 students scoring above 300 is not a small feat. Akwa Ibom to the world! God bless your hard work children."

Emem Udoh commented:

"This is what we want to be seeing. Quality education is the only way out. Congratulations to the parents for this investment."

Samuel Okon said:

"I am a proud alumnus of this great school. You guys have done it again. More wins to the current set!"

Joshua Stephen said:

"Why No art abi art do strong pass science we don't know since. Art de disguise from this results it shows Art is stronger than science."

2026 UTME: NTIC students shine in JAMB

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an NTIC student, Adeiza Ismail Bashir, recorded a huge success in the 2026 UTME with an impressive score of 365.

Another student of the school, Dauda Abba Hussaini, achieved a notable 359 score, reflecting NTIC's academic rigour.

Source: Legit.ng