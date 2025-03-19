Edo governor Monday Okpebholo has welcomed 17 acting local government chairmen who officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Okpebholo hailed President Tinubu’s leadership and predicted a landslide victory for him in the 2027 presidential election

The governor criticised the previous administration led by Godwin Obaseki and affirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming Edo state

Benin City, Edo state - On Wednesday, March 19, Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo state received 17 Acting chairmen out of the 18 local government areas in the state, who officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okpebholo, who consolidated his hold on the polity of the state, also predicted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would win the 2027 presidential election with a landslide.

As reported by Vanguard, he received the defectors at the New Festival Hall of Government House, Benin City, where he praised the leadership style of President Tinubu.

Okpebholo added that the steps that the previous administration was afraid to take that would have put the nation on a sound footing for development and growth is what Tinubu took by removing the contentious fuel subsidy.

As reported by The Nation, the governor said his administration is ready to work to change the lives of the people for the better.

Buttressing his point, he added that in just four months in office, he and his team have changed the narrative of Edo state.

Okpebholo said:

“I welcome you all our Chairmen who have come to join us, and I praise you for the courage and bravery to leave your party to join the APC. It takes a grounded politician to take this step you have taken today.”

He also thanked the councillors who spoke for their various communities through the impeachment exercises in the councils and subsequent election of these new chairmen across the 17 local government areas of Edo state.

“2027 is a reality in Edo state as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will continue in office. I charge the 17 of you today that the campaign for the election of President Bola Tinubu has started here today. Go back to your various local governments and erect his billboards to draw home the message of re-electing President Tinubu.

“There is no vacancy in 2027 in Abuja. Those forming a political party now can’t rule us. They ruled their States and the people suffered from kidnapping, but since they left offices, their States are now free. Such people can’t rule Nigeria,” he declared.

APC receives decampees

The party secretary who received the decampees on behalf of the APC, Lawrence Okah, thanked the new members and urged them to unite with other members of the party.

4 lawmakers dump PDP, LP for APC in Edo

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that four lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party have defected to the ruling APC in Edo state.

They announced their defection on Wednesday, March 12, increasing APC's representation in the House to 13 members while PDP now holds 11 seats.

The defecting lawmakers cited internal divisions within their former parties as a key reason for their move, aligning themselves with the vision of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

