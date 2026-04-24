Adelaja Adeoye has donated equipment to the Lagos PDP for improved operational efficiency ahead of the 2027 elections

The Lagos PDP governorship aspirant emphasised grassroots rebuilding and unity among PDP members in Lagos for future political success

Adeoye also pledged commitment to the Turaki-led PDP ahead of the Supreme Court judgment

Lagos, Nigeria - A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, Adelaja Adeoye, has donated operational equipment to the opposition party’s state secretariat as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections.

The donation, delivered through his Laja Adeoye Campaign Organisation (LACO), is aimed at improving the working conditions and administrative efficiency of the opposition party in the state, according to a statement sighted by Legit.ng.

Lagos PDP guber aspirant Adelaja Adeoye donates equipment to party secretariat. Photo credit: LACO

Source: UGC

Lagos PDP secretariat receives operational boost

The items include air conditioners, refrigerators, a sound system, and dozens of plastic chairs.

They were presented by LACO coordinator, Otunba Ademola Alebiosu, alongside Yusuf Fadeyi, Adeoye’s special assistant on general duties.

The equipment was received by the Lagos PDP Chairman, Dr Amos Fawole, who was accompanied by other party officials at the secretariat.

Party leaders at the event welcomed the donation, describing it as timely support for party administration.

Lagos 2027: Adeoye pushes grassroots rebuilding agenda

Adeoye, a real estate entrepreneur, said the gesture was part of his broader plan to strengthen the PDP’s structure across Lagos state.

He stressed the need for a stronger grassroots organisation as the party works to reposition itself in a state dominated by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“It is crucial to develop the party at the grassroots, deepen democracy, and ensure that accurate information about the PDP reaches the people,” he said.

He also pledged continued support for the party ahead of future political activities.

Adeoye calls for unity in Lagos PDP

The aspirant called for unity among party members, urging stakeholders to work together from ward to state level to rebuild the PDP’s strength.

He praised party elder, Chief Olabode George, describing him as a “tireless leader” whose efforts in sustaining the party in Lagos should be supported by younger members.

“For the party to truly take over power and deliver meaningful dividends of democracy to the good people of Lagos, all hands must be on deck,” he said.

Adeoye backs Turaki-led PPDP ahead of Supreme Court verdict

Adeoye also expressed solidarity with key PDP leaders, including National Chairman Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), Governor Seyi Makinde, Chief Bode George, and Lagos PDP Chairman Dr Amos Fawole.

Factional national chairman of the PDP, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, addressing members of the National Working Committee (NWC) in a recent meeting. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

He referenced the ongoing legal matter involving the party at the Supreme Court, saying members must remain united regardless of the outcome.

“We are ready to accept and follow whichever decision our party leaders take following the outcome of the case at the Supreme Court,” he said.

This latest donation adds to Adeoye’s previous support for the party’s activities in Lagos.

In 2023, his campaign organisation reportedly provided motorcycles, laptops, and other empowerment tools to aid grassroots mobilisation. He also contributed over ₦10 million to support PDP candidates during the last local government elections, according to party sources.

Lagos 2027: Adeoye meets Bode George, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a governorship aspirant of the PDP in Lagos, Laja Adeoye, met with PDP executives in Lagos and the Southwest, as well as leaders of the party’s women and youth wings, during a meeting at the party secretariat in Ikeja on Friday, April 17, according to a statement from his campaign office.

The meeting was part of a series of engagements by the aspirant aimed at building support within the party ahead of the primaries.

It was gathered that the latest talks follow earlier meetings with senior party figures, including PDP chieftain Olabode George and local government party leaders across Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng