Italy U21 striker Jeff Ekhator has hinted at a possible switch to Nigeria despite representing Italy at youth level

The Genoa forward’s comments about his Nigerian roots has sparked a fresh interest from the Super Eagles

Nigeria will face competition for Ekhator as Italy could fast-track his senior call-up amid his rising form for Genoa

Italy youth international Jeff Ekhator has put the Super Eagles on alert after hinting at a possible future switch in international allegiance.

The 19-year-old Genoa striker, who is eligible to represent both Italy and Nigeria, made headlines with comments that suggest a strong emotional connection to his Nigerian heritage.

Italy youth international Jeff Ekhator has opened the door for a potential future switch to Nigeria. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

Despite rising through Italy’s football system and representing the country at youth level, Ekhator has not ruled out playing for Nigeria at senior level, Alfredo Pedulla reports.

“Both my parents are Nigerian. They speak to me in both Italian and Nigerian… When I’m with my friends, I feel more Nigerian.”

Under FIFA rules, the young forward remains eligible to switch as long as he has not played a competitive senior match for Italy, making his situation one to watch closely for both nations.

Ekhator’s rapid rise at Genoa attracts Nigeria

Ekhator’s growing reputation has been built through steady development at Genoa, where he has progressed from academy prospect to first-team option.

Standing at 1.88 metres, the striker fits the modern centre-forward profile, physically strong, mobile, and tactically aware.

Jeff Ekhator joined Genoa’s academy at the age of eight and steadily climbed through the ranks at the Italian club. Photo by Gabriele Maltinti

Source: Getty Images

As seen on Transfermarkt, his early numbers were impressive, scoring 14 goals in 24 matches at Under-17 level before stepping up seamlessly to higher youth categories.

Ekhator’s breakthrough came during the 2024/25 season when he made his Serie A debut, going on to register his first senior goal and assist.

On the international stage, the 19-year-old forward continues to shine for Italy’s youth teams.

In March 2026, he scored for Italy U21 in a convincing 4-0 win over North Macedonia in European Championship qualifying, further underlining his potential.

With Italy historically lacking consistency in the striker position, a senior call-up could come sooner rather than later, something that could complicate Nigeria’s chances.

Super Eagles to face tough battle for Ekhator

For Nigeria, the emergence of Ekhator presents both an opportunity and a challenge.

The Super Eagles already boast a strong attacking lineup featuring stars like Victor Osimhen, Akor Adams, and Paul Onuachu, meaning competition for places is intense.

However, Nigeria has a proven track record of convincing dual-national players to switch allegiance.

Players such as Ademola Lookman, Semi Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Emmanuel Fernandez and Alex Iwobi made similar decisions earlier in their careers and have gone on to become key figures for the national team.

Ekhator’s age makes him an attractive long-term option, especially as Nigeria begin planning for the future after missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With the 2030 tournament in mind, integrating young players like the Genoa forward into the Super Eagles early could be crucial.

Two England-born players choose Nigeria

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s rebuilding process under Eric Chelle has received a major boost following the decision of two England-born players to commit their international futures to the Super Eagles.

The Malian coach’s latest success sees Championship duo David Ozoh and Femi Azeez agree to represent Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng