The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has thrown a jibe at Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso

Ganduje said the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is dead, and Kwankwaso is seeking political salvation in the APC

According to Ganduje, the ruling APC will welcome Kwanwaso back to the party and will see it as his homecoming

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada, has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, alleged that Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso is now seeking political redemption in the ruling party.

Ganduje said the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is dead and waiting to be buried.

Abdullahi Ganduje claims NNPP is dead, and Rabiu Kwankwaso is seeking salvation in the APC.

He said APC would welcome Kwankwaso as a homecoming for his estranged ally.

As reported by Vanguard, Ganduje stated this on Tuesday, April 16, in Abuja when he received a delegation from the Tinubu Support Group (TSG).

The APC chairman and the NNPP presidential candidate in the 2023 election were friends for many years until they parted ways some years ago.

“The NNPP is dead, and it will soon be buried. Very, very soon. I am looking at where we will bury the body. The coffin has already been constructed. What remains now is to dig the grave, and already, they are digging the grave. Very, very soon.

“Even at that, the so-called NNPP national leader, he too, he says, after losing everyone, he wants to come back to us. We will welcome him because he is coming back home.”

APC vs NNPP: Shadow government lingers in Kano

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an APC group in Kano state disclosed that the leading opposition in the state would form a shadow government to scrutinize Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's administration.

APC Patriotic Volunteers disclosed during its meeting in Kano to update members about its activities on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

A shadow government is also referred to as the invisible government or cryptocracy, It is about the view that the actual political power does not reside only with the elected official.

2027 presidency: "NNPP will defeat APC, others," Kwankwaso declares

Legit.ng also reported that momentum has continued to gather towards the 2027 general elections in the most populous black nation on earth.

A prominent NNPP chieftain, Kwankwaso, predicted that his party, under free, fair, and credible elections, will win the 2027 presidential elections.

Kwankwaso, a presidential hopeful, has served as minister, governor of Kano state, and federal lawmaker.

Kwankwaso allegedly planning to dump NNPP for APC.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, a prominent member of the ruling APC in Kano state, alleged that Senator Kwankwaso is making efforts to defect to the APC from the NNPP.

Legit.ng reports that Kwankwaso is an influential politician in Kano state and a presidential hopeful.

Speaking recently in Kano, Iliyasu claimed that Kwankwaso is lobbying President Tinubu to facilitate his defection to the APC in pursuit of his political ambitions.

