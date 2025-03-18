Hon. Jallo Hussaini Mohammed (Kaduna) and Hon. Adamu Tanko (Niger) have officially left the PDP for the APC, citing internal challenges within their former party

Both lawmakers expressed their belief that the APC provides a better platform for legislative and constituency development, aligning more with their political and governance vision

The defections highlight ongoing internal struggles within the PDP, while the APC welcomes the move as evidence of its growing influence and commitment to national progress

Two members of the House of Representatives have officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing challenges within their former party as the reason for their decision.

Hon. Jallo Hussaini Mohammed joins APC

Hon. Jallo Hussaini Mohammed joins APC

Source: Twitter

Hon. Jallo Hussaini Mohammed, the Representative for Igabi Federal Constituency of Kaduna state, announced his defection to the APC in a letter read before the House by Speaker Tajudeen Abass.

In his defection letter, Mohammed expressed his appreciation for his former colleagues in the PDP but stated that the party's internal challenges made it difficult for him to continue under its platform.

“Your dedication to national unity, good governance, and legislative excellence inspires my belief that the All Progressives Congress is the appropriate platform to further my legislative and constituency development agenda,” he wrote.

He further emphasized his commitment to his constituents, adding,

“I acknowledge and appreciate the support I’ve received from colleagues in the PDP over the years. Nevertheless, the current challenges besetting the party made it untenable for me to continue under the present circumstances.”

The lawmaker noted that his switch to the APC would allow him to align more closely with leadership and policies that would benefit the people of Igabi Federal Constituency.

Hon. Adamu Tanko Also Dumps PDP for APC

Similarly, Hon. Adamu Tanko, the Representative for Gurara/Suleja/Tafa Federal Constituency of Niger State, also announced his defection from the PDP to the APC, mirroring the sentiments expressed by his colleague.

In his letter, also read by Speaker Tajudeen Abass, Tanko stated that his move was motivated by the need to align with a party that shares his vision for national development.

“By joining the APC, I hope to align more closely with the leadership and policy framework that will benefit the people of my constituency and our nation at large,” he stated.

Tanko added that he remains committed to working with all his colleagues, regardless of party affiliations, to ensure effective representation for his constituents.

Defections shake PDP

Defections shake PDP

Source: Twitter

The defections of the two lawmakers come amid growing concerns within the PDP over internal divisions and leadership struggles.

Political analysts believe that the party’s inability to resolve internal conflicts may lead to further defections in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the APC has welcomed the new members, stating that their decision to join the party is a testament to its growing influence and commitment to national development.

