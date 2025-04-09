Kaycee Osamwonyi, the lawmaker representing Uhunmwonde Constituency in Edo House of Assembly, has dumped the PDP

He announced his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, April 9, a few weeks after four assembly members in the state dumped the PDP

Governor Monday Okpebholo received Osamwonyi on Wednesday and declared readiness for Edo state to go all out for President Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Benin-City, Edo state - Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo state, on Wednesday, April 9, launched President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election campaign in the state.

Okpebholo reacts as Edo lawmaker joins APC

Edo lawmaker dumps PDP for APC. Photo credit: Edo Videos

Source: Facebook

This was after another lawmaker from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kaycee Osamwonyi, representing Uhunmwonde Constituency in the 24-member Edo State House of Assembly, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Osamwonyi is a member of the House Committee on Budget and Appropriation.

Legit.ng reported that four lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party had defected to the ruling APC in Edo state.

They announced their defection on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, increasing APC's representation in the House to 13 members while PDP now holds 11 seats.

The defecting lawmakers cited internal divisions within their former parties as a key reason for their move, aligning themselves with the vision of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

With Osamwonyi's defection, the APC now holds a majority with 14 lawmakers, while the PDP has ten remaining members.

Okpebholo flags off Tinubu’s campaign as more lawmakers join APC

Edo governor flags off Tinubu’s campaign as lawmaker dumps PDP for APC. Photo credit: Edo state government, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Nation, Governor Okpebholo received Osamwonyi at the Government House in Benin City, following his formal reception into the APC by the state party chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, who presented him to the governor.

Commending Osamwonyi and others who have joined the APC, Okpebholo assured them of an inclusive and supportive environment to work together for the progress of Edo state.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to ongoing developmental efforts aimed at revitalising all sectors of the state’s economy and improving the lives of its residents.

He said:

“We congratulate you (Osamwonyi) for returning home. Your coming is a plus for the party (APC), as we have five of you who have joined, and you have made our party stronger.

“Uhunmwonde Local Government is very special to me, and together we can develop the area and open it for growth and development.

“The next general elections, especially the 2027 presidential election, we are ready in Edo State. We have kick-started our own campaigns for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027. We have to mobilise the youths in our state, and you are part of the youths. I promise you that you will enjoy our party as you have chosen to join us.”

Osamwonyi, in his remarks, stated that his decision to join APC was a result of the disunity in the PDP from the national to unit level, as well as the achievements of Okpebholo in a very short time in office.

Read more about politicians and defections here:

Enugu lawmaker dumps Labour Party, joins PDP

In another similar development, Legit.ng reported that Labour Party lawmaker Eze Gabriel has defected to the PDP, citing internal divisions and persistent crisis within his former party.

Eze, representing Isi-Uzo constituency in the Enugu House of Assembly, made the announcement during plenary on Tuesday.

The lawmaker criticised the leadership of the party and affirmed his belief that the PDP offered a more stable platform to serve his constituents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng