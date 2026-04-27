Davido has emerged as the winner of the Liberian Entertainment Awards, which took place recently

The singer was in the same category as Grammy Award winner Tyla and Nigeria’s Rema, along with some other international acts

He won the International Act of 2026, defeating other artists in the category to the admiration of netizens

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has emerged as the winner at the recently concluded Liberian Entertainment Awards.

The superstar was nominated alongside his colleagues both in Nigeria and abroad in the International Act category of 2026.

Liberian Entertainerment Awards returns as Davido beats Tyla, Rema, others to win Best International Act. Photo credit@davido/@heisrema/@tyla

Source: Instagram

The singer was listed alongside Nigerian singer Rema, South Africa’s Grammy Award-winning Tyla, American singer Gunna, and American singer Fridayy.

The event took place on April 25, 2026, at the Lisner Auditorium in Washington, D.C. The ceremony marked the return of the Liberian Entertainment Awards (LEA) after a five-year break.

Liberian disc jockey DJ Foren served as the official DJ for the event, setting the tone from the red carpet to the final award for the much-anticipated return of the ceremony.

About Liberian Entertainment Awards

The Liberian Entertainment Awards is dedicated to celebrating and elevating Liberian talent on the global stage.

The event was previously suspended in 2009 before returning this year, with Davido emerging as one of the biggest winners of the night.

How award winners are picked

Winners of the Liberian Entertainment Awards were selected through a combination of public voting, panel review, and assessment of the nominees’ impact on the Liberian cultural landscape.

Davido wins big at Liberian Entertainment Award. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Nominees are drawn across music, sports, and the movie industry, with emphasis placed on both local and international influence.

The nomination process is made public to allow fans to participate in selecting candidates for various categories.

Recall that Davido was nominated for the 2026 Grammy Awards with his song “With You” featuring Omah Lay in the Best African Music Performance category, where he lost to South African singer Tyla.

However, Davido was seen performing at the Grammy House in February ahead of the main event.

The singer was nominated alongside Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tyla, and Ayra Starr.

Davido had expressed optimism about the Grammy, but after losing to Tyla, he was criticized by some Nigerians who argued that her win was deserved.

Asake celebrates Grammy nomination with ladies

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian singer Asake got a Grammy nomination in 2024, and he couldn't keep calm about his feat.

He was nominated for the Grammy Award in the Best African Music Performance category.

Reacting to his feat in a viral video online, the singer decided to celebrate his achievement at a movie location by popping a drink. Some ladies were in the background cheering him up and filming him as he marked his achievement. Fans also joined in the cheer and congratulated the music star on his feat. They noted that they don't care if he wins or loses, but are glad that he clinched a nomination for the most coveted award.

Source: Legit.ng