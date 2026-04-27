The APC has accused Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde of inciting violence ahead of the 2027 elections in Nigeria

Governor Makinde recently referenced 'Operation Wetie' to warn against one-party domination in Nigeria

PDP defended Makinde, stating his remarks were misinterpreted by critics, and not incitement to violence

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, of inciting violence.

In a statement on Sunday, April 26, signed by Felix Morka, its national spokesperson, and obtained by Legit.ng, the ruling party branded Governor Makinde as "unworthy of the office" he occupies.

APC, through Felix Morka, accuses Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde of inciting violence ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg, @seyimakinde

Source: Facebook

APC accuses Makinde of inciting violence

The APC said while addressing a summit of opposition parties in Ibadan on Saturday, April 25, 2026, Governor Makinde "invoked the bloody history of 'Operation Wetie' to incite Nigerians to violence". The party claimed that the Oyo governor made "baseless and senseless allegation" of the country’s alleged descent into a one-party state.

The statement partly reads:

"The All Progressives Congress (APC) categorically condemns Governor Makinde’s incitement as reckless, and a clear and present threat to peace and national security.

"It is particularly disturbing for a sitting governor who bears constitutional responsibility as the chief security officer of his state to conjure up one of the darkest episodes of political violence in Nigeria’s history to threaten violence against the people and government of Nigeria.

"By his incitement to violence, Makinde has showed himself to be unworthy of the high office of Governor that he occupies."

The APC's full statement can be read below via X:

Legit.ng reports that “Operation Wetie” was a campaign of intense political violence that rocked Nigeria’s western region, with its epicentre in Ibadan, in the mid-1960s.

The term, derived from the Yoruba phrase meaning “wet him” or “soak it,” described the practice of dousing political opponents, their homes and vehicles with petrol before setting them ablaze.

It erupted after the highly disputed 1965 western region elections, which were widely alleged to have been rigged in favour of the ruling faction, effectively sidelining the opposition.

'Operation Wetie started from Ibadan’ - Makinde

It would be recalled that Governor Makinde drew attention to the “Operation Wetie” violence that rocked the south-west geopolitical zone to caution against one-party domination in Nigeria.

According to Vanguard, Governor Makinde gave the warning in Ibadan at the national summit of All Opposition Political Party Leaders that had Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kankwaso, Rotimi Amaechi, Peter Obi and Rauf Aregbesola in attendance.

Makinde said:

“For those that are carrying on as if there’s no tomorrow, they should remember that “operation wetie” started from here. This is the same Wild Wild West.

“Back in 1950, this city hosted a conversation that helped shape Nigeria’s constitutional future. Those discussions were not perfect, but necessary. They were driven by a recognition that the structure of the nation was a deliberately built, protected and well-necessary debated. In many ways, this gathering carries the same responsibility.

“There are open efforts to consolidate legislative control under one party. At the same time, opposition parties are increasingly entangled in internal crises and legal battles that raise serious questions about their ability to function effectively.

“This is not something that we should treat lightly. I don’t want to think saboteurs are here. Because democracy is not destroyed overnight, it is weakened step by step until people begin to feel it no longer works for them."

Operation Wetie: PDP defends Makinde

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has defended Makinde over the controversial remark, insisting that his comments were misinterpreted and taken out of context by the ruling APC.

In a statement issued on Sunday, April 26, by Ini Ememobong, the national spokesperson of the party, the PDP said Makinde’s comments during the opposition parties’ national summit held in Ibadan on April 25, 2026, were intended as a cautionary reminder, not an incitement to violence.

PDP defends Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, saying his remarks were misinterpreted and taken out of context by the APC. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

The PDP said, according to Daily Trust:

“The governor offered a sobering reminder of what can happen when governance is driven by avarice rather than patriotism."

Read more on Seyi Makinde:

Makinde, others united ahead of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, a stakeholders’ meeting is currently underway in Abuja between a prominent faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and a leading group of the PDP.

The PDP shared the update on its official X account, posting photos featuring Governor Makinde, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and factional ADC national leader, Senator David Mark.

Source: Legit.ng