Four lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state

They announced their defection on Wednesday, March 12, increasing APC's representation in the House to 13 members while PDP now holds 11 seats

The defecting lawmakers cited internal divisions within their former parties as a key reason for their move, aligning themselves with the vision of Governor Monday Okpebholo

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Edo state - On Wednesday, March 12, the ruling All Progressives Congress got the majority with the defection of three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one Labour Party (LP) lawmakers that joined the ruling (APC).

Edo assembly: Four lawmakers join APC

Four house of assembly members dump PDP for APC in Edo state. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Following the defections, the APC membership in the Edo state House of Assembly has risen to 13 while the PDP has 11 members.

As reported by Leadership, the lawmakers that defected to the ruling party include;

Hon. Donald Okugbe, Akoko Edo Constituency II; Hon Bright Iyamu, Orhionmwon South Constituency II; Hon Richard Edosa, Oredo West Constituency and Hon Sunday Ojezele, Esan South East.

Edo: Why four lawmakers dump PDP for APC

Lawmakers joined APC, links move to Monday Okpebholo's leadership style. Photo credit: Edo state government

Source: Twitter

According to the reports, the defected lawmakers who arrived the APC party Secretariat in Benin were received by the state working committee led by the Acting state chairman of the APC, Jarret Tenebe.

Confirming the development, Honourable Edosa, who spoke on behalf of the lawmakers, described the move as a defining moments for them.

He added that the obvious division in their various parties provided the platform for their defections.

“A house divided against itself cannot stand. We believe in the vision of Governor Monday Okpebholo and decided to join him to achieve his vision for Edo State. We promise to work with the governor to build the party and the state,” he said.

Watch the video as the lawmakers were received into the APC:

Read more about defection here:

Shehu Sani, top lawmakers join APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that PDP National Youth Group spokesperson, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has criticised the former Senator Shehu Sani and some federal lawmakers' recent defections to the APC.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Akinniyi insisted that the defectors are "internally displaced politicians" driven by selfish interests.

Akinniyi further predicted the APC's fall as President Bola Tinubu battles with northern leaders for re-election into office come 2027.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng