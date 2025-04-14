Former President Muhammadu Buhari has emerged as a central figure in Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 presidential election

This is amid strategic visits from both the ruling and opposition camps, even as the plot to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027, thickened

Analysts say Buhari’s perceived neutrality, combined with his historical 12-million-vote appeal, makes him a strong force whose support could tilt the balance in 2027

On Friday, April 11, former President Muhammadu Buhari hosted a strong contingent of opposition leaders at his residence in Kaduna state.

Legit.ng reported that the opposition figures who visited Buhari were led by a former vice president and the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

In a significant twist, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led by its national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, visited Muhammadu Buhari, at his residence in Kaduna.

However, sources privy to the details of their meeting disclosed that the governors have pleaded with Buhari to stop the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) from dumping the APC for the SDP.

With the 2027 presidential election still two years away, Buhari, is now seen as the new bride on the block as the plot twist in the polity intensified.

These recent visits to Buhari, though often cloaked in courtesy, reveal a deeper power play unfolding behind the scenes.

Buhari’s quiet ‘return to power’

Buhari is quietly becoming a political magnet, with various camps seeking his endorsement, goodwill, or at least his neutrality.

Recall that Buhari's close ally, former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai, recently defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Analyst suggested that this move by El-Rufai, has intensified speculation about the former president’s current political leanings.

Amid Atiku's recent visit, Buhari's allies in the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) are already rumoured to be plotting an exit from the APC, Daily Trust reported.

Politics of fear or battle for northern loyalty?

Political commentator, Shamsudeen Ibrahim, in reaction to the Ganduje-led NWC visit to Buhari , noted that the move was driven by “fear;the fear of losing grip, the fear of losing the North, and the fear of a fragmented base. It’s not about brotherhood. It’s about survival.”

He added:

“That the same party now treats Buhari like a shrine of relevance, after publicly distancing from his policies, reveals the short memory of power players.”

Why the opposition needs Buhari

Also weighing in on the matter, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Sani, said the Atiku-led coalition needs Buhari in several ways.

“One, they need him to remove the CPC bloc from the APC, which would weaken the APC and confer advantage on some of the opposition parties. Secondly, Buhari is still the most popular politician in the North.”

Sani, who was a media adviser to former Vice President Namadi Sambo, argued that Buhari’s popularity has not waned after his two-term presidency and the ruling party understood this.

“Most people are trying to co-opt him so that if he speaks to the people and to the sentiments of the people, perhaps they will get an advantage. The ruling party is very much aware of that.”

Buhari’s enduring clout and the myth of the 12 million vote bloc

Additionally, the analyst noted that the APC is trying to remind Buhari of the sacrifices made for him to become president in 2015 and 2019.

According to the analyst, Buhari’s relocation from Daura, Katsina state, to Kaduna state, closer to the federal capital, signals that he may be ready to return to active political engagement.

He recalled how Buhari had consistently secured at least 12 million votes in previous presidential election.

“Now, most people believe that with Buhari, at least, northern votes are secured. Now that his popularity has refused to wane, most people will now shift to Buhari. And anybody that Buhari embraces in 2027 should be confident of having quite a significant number of votes in the North,” Sani said.

2027 endgame: Who will Buhari back?

Also speaking on the development, Dr Saidu Dukawa, a public affairs analyst, added that the recent visits serve as a public display that preparations for the 2027 elections are in full swing, and are aimed at appealing to the sentiments of those who remain loyal to the former president.

Also commenting, Dr Sam Amadi, Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, said the development is intriguing because former President Buhari has not shown that he can be relied upon to lead a political movement in which he is not the direct beneficiary.

“Buhari remains popular with a section of the northern masses. If he openly supports the opposition, it will pose a major problem for Tinubu. The issue, however, is that his extremely self-serving politics may not allow him to clearly back either Tinubu or the opposition,” he said.

