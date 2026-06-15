Oyo state, led by an Allied Peoples Movement (APM) administration, has formally declared June 16, 2026, a public holiday for the Islamic Hijri New Year

The APM candidate in the 2027 presidential election, who is also the current governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, urged citizens to promote peace and coexistence amid Hijri 2026

The government, in a statement, emphasised unity, solidarity, and multiculturalism for community harmony

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Oyo state, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Governor Seyi Makinde-led Oyo state government has declared Tuesday, June 16, 2026, a work-free day for public workers to commemorate and celebrate the new Islamic calendar year, Hijri (also called Hijrah) 1448AH.

The declaration comes just days after Nigerians nationwide observed the 2026 Democracy Day public holiday.

Seyi Makinde-led Oyo state declares Tuesday, June 16, 2026, as a public holiday to mark the Hijri New Year, urging residents to embrace peace, unity, and development. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Oyo announces public holiday for Hijri

As reported by The Punch, a press release signed by the commissioner for information, Dotun Oyelade, stated that the current administration recognises the importance of the Hijri in the lives of Muslims.

The statement read, as noted by The Nation:

“The Hijrah marks the migration of the Prophet Muhammad from Mecca to Medina in 622AD, and is considered a significant event in Islamic history.

“As a gesture of respect and solidarity with the Muslim community, we have declared tomorrow, Tuesday, 16th June, 2026, a work-free day in the state."

He urged all residents to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, and prosperity in the state and the country as a whole.

Furthermore, Oyelade called on everyone to use the opportunity to reflect on the teachings of the Hijri, pray for the well-being of our state and our nation, and come together in the spirit of solidarity and brotherhood.

Oyelade added:

“The Hijrah is a time for reflection, prayer, and community spirit. Let us come together on this day to pray for peace, unity, and prosperity in our state and our nation."

Borno declares public holiday

In the same vein, the Babagana Zulum-led Borno state administration announced an official public holiday to mark the Islamic Hijri New Year (1448 AH), with government entities set to close on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

In a notice, Usman Tar, the commissioner for information and internal security, urged residents of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led state to use the period to rededicate themselves to peaceful coexistence and service to humanity and development.

The statement read, according to The Punch:

“This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, CON, mni, FNSE, has declared Tuesday, 1st Day of Muharram 1448 After Hijri (AH), which is equivalent to Tuesday, 16th June 2026, as a Public Holiday to commemorate the first day of the Islamic Calendar Year 1448 (AH).

“All citizens are therefore enjoined to be faithful and reflect on this important date and rededicate themselves to peaceful coexistence and service to humanity and development of our dear state in particular."

Babagana Zulum-led Borno state declares Tuesday, June 16, 2026, as a public holiday to mark the Hijri New Year, urging residents to embrace peace, unity, and development. Photo credit: @ProfZulum

Source: Twitter

Sultan speaks ahead of Hijri 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, called on Muslims across Nigeria to participate in the sighting of the new moon of Muharram 1448AH, a key exercise that will determine the commencement of the Hijri.

The directive was conveyed in a statement issued by Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, the chairman of the advisory committee on religious affairs of the Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

Source: Legit.ng