Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai resigns from the APC after years of dissatisfaction with its leadership, citing a divergence in values between him and the party

Reflecting on his service, El-Rufai highlights his contributions to the APC's success, but expresses disappointment with the party’s direction under its current leadership.

El-Rufai joins the Social Democratic Party (SDP), calling for unity among opposition parties to challenge the APC in upcoming elections and pursue progressive reforms for Nigeria's future

In a bold move that has sent shockwaves across Nigeria’s political landscape, former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has officially resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

This move follows years of growing dissatisfaction with the leadership and direction of the APC.

The former Kadun state governor made his decision known via Facebook on Monday, March 10.

El-Rufai gives explanation to his decision after years of service

El-Rufai, a founding member of the APC, revealed that his decision to leave the party stemmed from a growing divergence between his values and those of the current leadership.

Reflecting on the history of the APC, El-Rufai expressed his pride in the party’s creation but acknowledged that the party no longer aligns with his progressive values.

“As a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I have fond memories of working with other compatriots to negotiate the merger of political parties that created the APC.

"It had been my hope since 2013 that my personal values and that of the APC would continue to align up to the time I choose to retire from politics,” El-Rufai said.

Frustration with APC’s leadership

El-Rufai’s frustration with the APC’s leadership was evident as he highlighted the lack of willingness among current party leaders to address the challenges within the party.

He stated that despite raising concerns privately and publicly, the leadership failed to acknowledge or address the party’s deteriorating situation.

“The developments in the last two years confirm that there is no desire on the part of those who currently control and run the APC to acknowledge, much less address, the unhealthy situation of the party,” El-Rufai added.

He further emphasized that, while he had worked tirelessly to advance the party’s vision, the APC no longer reflected the progressive values he cherished.

El-Rufai reflects on his years of service in APC

Despite his resignation, El-Rufai took the time to reflect on his years of service to the APC, recounting his contributions to the party’s victories in 2015, 2019, and 2023.

He pointed to his tenure as Kaduna State Governor, where he implemented progressive policies in education, healthcare, infrastructure, job creation, and equality of opportunity.

“I have diligently served the APC and made my contributions to its viability as a political platform. I recognize that the party has since strayed and left me stuck in the vision of its well-meaning founding fathers and mothers,” he said.

El-Rufai: Why I joined the SDP?

El-Rufai’s shift to the SDP marks a new chapter in his political career.

He announced that he had consulted with mentors, colleagues, and loyalists across Nigeria before making the decision to join the SDP, which he now believes will serve as the platform for his future political endeavors.

“I have now decided to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and adopt it as the platform for our future political engagements and activities,” El-Rufai said.

El-Rufai further stressed the need for opposition parties to unite and challenge the APC in the upcoming elections and beyond.

He called on his supporters and others concerned about Nigeria’s future to join him in the SDP.

“I will focus on engaging with and persuading other opposition leaders and parties to join us and congregate under a unified democratic platform to challenge the APC in all elections and bye-elections between now and 2027 by the Grace of God,” he stated.

El-Rufai call for national unity and progress

El-Rufai concluded his statement by urging all Nigerians who are committed to the nation’s progress to join the SDP in the journey to make Nigeria a beacon of pride for Africans and the global Black community.

“God Bless the Social Democratic Party. God Bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he added.

APC reacts to El-Rufai’s absence from NEC meeting in Abuja

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the spokesperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Felix Morka, said former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s absence from the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting was a personal choice.

Morka explained that el-Rufai received the same notice given to other party chieftains who attended the NEC meeting.

