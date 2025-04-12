The All Progressives Congress (APC) downplayed the recent visit by Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, and others to former President Muhammadu Buhari

Ganduje likened the coalition to a failed experiment, saying it lacks cohesion and strategy, while assuring journalists that APC remains confident and is prepared for the 2027 elections

Hailing President Tinubu’s governance and federal appointments as balanced and progressive, Ganduje stated that the party plans to expand beyond its current 21-state control

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has broken its silence over the recent visit by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and other political heavyweights to former President Muhammadu Buhari, dismissing the move as “a doomed alliance.”

Legit.ng recalls that recently Atiku led a delegation of prominent political figures to the Kaduna residence of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Plot to Sack Tinubu: APC Finally Reacts to Atiku, El-Rufai's Visit to Buhari: "It's Doomed To Fail"

Source: Twitter

However, addressing journalists on Friday, April 11, Abduallhi Ganduje, the party's national chairman, who spoke after a strategic party meeting, said the visit to Buhari was “of no concern” to the ruling party.

“So first of all, let me thank you. We are here in order to pay greetings to the former president and also commend the achievements of our great party as he left it.

“We promised to be briefing him from time to time. Concerning the group that came to see him — that is not of concern to us. This is just history trying to repeat itself," Ganduje said.

Ganduje downplays Atiku-led coalition ahead of 2027 election

Ganduje likened the opposition's move to a failed experiment, arguing that the alliance is neither cohesive nor formidable.

“They went to have a joint venture, which will not work. From what we have seen, they are just some particles that cannot come together, as you can see.

“It’s a game. We will not reveal our intrigues or technicalities on how to handle it, but we assure you, we are equal to the task," he said.

Ganduje spills major strategy for 2027 election

While describing President Bola Tinubu’s leadership as “very encouraging,” the party's antional chairman expressed confidence that the party would retain power and expand its reach beyond the current 21 states under its control.

“Considering the progress the president has made, it has paid off. Our party is much stronger now.

“We are not just talking of 21 states; we are eyeing other states that will come into our fold — either the governors themselves will join, or we go for election and defeat them to increase our tally," he said.

APC hails Tinubu's appointments since emergence

Plot to Sack Tinubu: APC Finally Reacts to Atiku, El-Rufai's Visit to Buhari: "It's Doomed To Fail"

Source: Twitter

In response to allegations of lopsided federal appointments under the current administration, Ganduje insisted that President Tinubu’s appointments have been balanced and reflective of national diversity.

“You cannot talk about the small percentage or small individuals who left the party — that is not an issue.

“Appointments into public offices are dynamic. From time to time, these people are appointed here and there. We are working on statistics to show that there is no skewedness in Mr. President’s appointments," he said.

Wrapping up the briefing, the APC emphasized that despite its confidence, it would not be complacent ahead of the 2027 general election.

“We assure you we are comfortable, but we are not resting on our oars. You know politics — we are used to this game,” he concluded.

2027 election: Atiku, El-Rufai's coalition talks hit rock

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's call for a coalition to sack President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election may not be successful as the major opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the NNPP, alleged that the celebrated defection of El-Rufai from the APC to the SDP was to be a placeholder for Atiku, should the PDP governors deny him the ticket of the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng