Jazzy McBee, popularly referred to as "The Voice of Atlanta,'' is an American radio host, TV personality, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. She is best known for co-hosting The Big Tigger Morning Show on V-103 and founding Wyn Myx Hair. McBee was raised in Decatur, Georgia, as one of five sisters.

Jazzy McBee at Audacy Atlanta on 2 September 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jazzy McBee joined the legendary V-103 (WVEE) in January 2024 to co-host The Big Tigger Morning Show .

. In May 2026, she moved on from V-103's morning slot during a station shakeup and was succeeded by Francesca Amiker.

Jazzy previously hosted the popular Midday Show on Atlanta's Streetz 94.5.

on Atlanta's Streetz 94.5. She founded a hair extension brand called Wyn Myx Hair .

. A philanthropist, she runs The Fab 5 Foundation, which supports young girls through education and confidence programs.

Profile summary

Full name Jazmine “Jazzy” McBee Gender Female Date of birth January 29 Zodiac Aquarius Place of birth Decatur, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 4 Education Valdosta State University Profession Radio host, TV personality, entrepreneur Social media Instagram

Get to know Jazzy McBee (The Voice of Atlanta)

Jazzy McBee was born on January 29 in Decatur, Georgia, United States. She grew up as one of five sisters. McBee has kept details regarding her exact year of birth and family background private.

However, she often credits her mother and sisters for instilling in her a strong work ethic, resilience, and a passion for women’s empowerment. On 3 April 2019, during an interview with Voyage Atlanta, the radio personality opened up about her mother's passing and how her absence affected her radio career. She said:

Another challenge was my mom passing which was the same year my career in radio started to take off. She was one of the main reasons I continued my journey in radio. She motivated me spiritually, and told me to keep going when I wanted to quit while frustratingly interning. She was my lifeline so with her being absent in the physical, took a toll on me mentally.

Fast five facts about Jazzy Mcbee. Photo: Prince Williams/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The radio personality attended Valdosta State University in Georgia, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Communications.

Inside Jazzy McBe's career journey

Jazzy McBee is a radio and TV personality, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. She started her career as a board operator at an Atlanta radio station before moving on-air. She later joined Streetz 94.5, where she hosted the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. midday show and earned the nickname “Miss 10 ’til 2.”

In early 2024, she joined V-103 (WVEE) and co-hosted The Big Tigger Morning Show for over two years. She interviewed artists such as Mary J. Blige, Kanye West, Chris Brown, and Jamie Foxx.

Jazzy McBee at Audacy Atlanta on 10 March 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

In mid-2026, the station changed its schedule, and she left the morning show. Outside of radio, she has also worked as an actress, appearing in Pretty Stoned (2023). She has also been featured on reality shows like Celebrity Crime Files, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Outside of broadcasting, McBee is involved in philanthropy and business. She is the founder of The Fab 5 Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit organisation that helps young girls build confidence and supports their education. The group also hosts events like the Glitter and Goals Vision Board Party.

As an entrepreneur, she founded successful hair extension lines, including Wyn Myx Hair, formerly known as The Jazzy Girls Hair Collection and Infinity Hair Mobb.

Jazzy McBee at Audacy Atlanta on 20 February 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Jazzy McBee’s awards and recognition in Georgia

Jazzy’s work in Georgia has earned her wide recognition. According to Voyage Atlanta, she received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from the Biden-Harris administration. She has also received official recognitions from the City of Atlanta, the Atlanta City Council, and the Georgia State Capitol for her work in media and community service.

FAQs

Who is Jazzy McBee? Jazzy McBee, popularly known as "The Voice of Atlanta," is a well-known American radio and reality TV personality, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Where is Jazzy McBee from? She was born and raised in Decatur, Georgia, United States. What is Jazzy McBee’s age? She celebrates her birthday on January 29th, but her exact birth year is not publicly disclosed. What is Jazzy Mcbee's real name? The popular radio host uses Jazzy McBee as her official professional name and keeps her legal birth name private. Is Jazzy McBee still on V103? Jazzy is no longer on V-103. What happened to Jazzy McBee? She moved on from V-103 after the radio station restructured its corporate morning show lineup. Why did Jazzy McBee leave V103? Jazzy left because the station chose to transition the show to a new hosting team. Who is Jazzy McBee dating? The American TV personality does not currently have a public relationship, as she keeps her dating life private. Who is Jazzy McBee's husband? The American philanthropist is not married. Where is Jazzy McBee now? She currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, where she manages her hair brands and runs her non-profit organisation.

McBee is a powerhouse media personality, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who has earned her crown as "The Voice of Atlanta. She has worked on Streetz 94.5 and V-103 and also runs a hair business called Infinity Hair Mobb. McBee is one of five sisters and uses her platform to support young people through her Fab 5 Foundation.

Legit.ng recently published a detailed biography of Rob Schmitt, an American news anchor and political commentator. He currently works as a reporter for Newsmax and hosts the nightly programme, Rob Schmitt Tonight. Over the years, Schmitt has built an extensive career in journalism, having worked with major networks such as CBS News, NBC News, and ABC News since the 2000s.

Despite his long-standing public profile, little is known about his personal life. Many have wondered about his marital status, but contrary to rumours, Rob Schmitt is not married and has never been in any publicly known romantic relationship. Read his full biography for more insights into his career achievements and personal life.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng