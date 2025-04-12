President Bola Tinubu has been warned to be worried about former President Muhammadu Buhari's position concerning his second-term ambition

Ali Ndume, the outspoken senator from Borno South, gave the warning while speaking on the political permutation ahead of the 2027 polls as opposition leaders visited the ex-president

According to Ndume, Buhari commands a great number of northern loyalists, adding that his supporters have been occultic

Maiduguri, Borno - The senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has warned that President Bola Tinubu should be worried about his predecessor and the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, should he not be on his side ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The controversial senator made the comment during a media interview on Friday, April 11, noting that though the former president has a vote for Tinubu, he remained an adorable figure in the northern region.

Ali Ndume says Bola Tinubu should be worried about Muhammadu Buhari Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @senatorndume, @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

Ndume's comment came barely 24 hours after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the immediate past Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, led other opposition leaders to meet the former president at his residence.

Atiku, El-Rufai vowed to sack Tinubu

Atiku and El-Rufai are spearheading efforts to unseat President Tinubu in the 2027 general election. Both politicians have confirmed discussions among opposition leaders, solidifying their determination to challenge Tinubu in the next polls. El-Rufai's recent defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) stems from his assertion that Tinubu and APC have strayed from their promises to Nigerians.

Atiku and El-Rufai, alongside other opposition leaders, paid a courtesy visit to former President Buhari on April 11, ostensibly to extend Sallah greetings. This meeting comes on the heels of a similar visit by APC governors, led by Hope Uzodimma, the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Imo State governor, who also visited Buhari for the Sallah celebration.

Ali Ndume warns Bola Tinubu about Muhammadu Buhari Photo Credit: @senatorndume

Source: Twitter

But speaking in the evening, Senator Ndume maintained that though the power of former President Buhari has diminished because he is no longer in power, he can't be written off because of his followership. He added that "the followership of Buhari has been occultic. You cannot explain it."

Ndume maintained that Tinubu should be worried about the former president if he was not on his side, and himself, because he has one vote for the president. He said:

“Tinubu should be worried if Buhari is not on his side. Every number counts, and Buhari has one vote. Tinubu should also be worried about my position. Because I have one vote for him. He does not have a vote for me.”

See the video of his interview here:

APC leaders meet Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC National Working Committee (NWC) have visited former president Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Kaduna state.

Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC, led the delegation to the Kaduna residence of the immediate past president.

The visit of the APC leaders came hours after Atiku Abubakar and Nasir El-Rufai, who have vowed a coalition that would defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election, visited Buhari.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng