Ex-President Buhari’s 2015 asset declaration, released by a former aide, highlighted his modest holdings

The declaration included extensive farmland in Daura, with 270 cows, 25 sheep, poultry, horses, and seasonal crops—reinforcing his image as a disciplined and simple-living leader

Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions online, with some praising Buhari’s transparency and integrity, while others questioned the accuracy and lack of public disclosure of his final 2023 asset submission

Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari has released details of the former leader’s asset declaration made in 2015.

The list spotlighted his modest portfolio of properties, livestock, and personal vehicles and reaffirming his long-held image of personal discipline and integrity.

Bashir Ahmad, once a top aide to Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed the comprehensive list of properties Buhari owned and declared in 2015.

Buhari's former aide released the list via X on Wednesday, April 9.

Buhari voluntarily made his assets public in June 2015 shortly after assuming office, in what his media team described at the time as a “gesture of transparency.”

“President Buhari believed that leadership by example starts with accountability. That’s why he made the declaration public,” the ex-aide stated.

Former president's real estate

According to the summary, Buhari’s real estate assets included personal homes in Kaduna, Daura, Abuja, and Kano.

The former president also has a plot of land in Port Harcourt. Importantly, he declared that he owned no foreign properties.

Buhari's assets on livestock farming, others

The asset declaration also revealed Buhari’s deep interest in farming. On his farmlands in Daura, Katsina state, he reported owning:

270 cows 25 sheep 5 horses Various poultry Economic trees and seasonal crops, including maize, millet, and sorghum

Buhari's humble garage

In a country where public officials often own fleets of exotic cars, Buhari’s declared vehicles in 2015 raised eyebrows for their simplicity:

One Mercedes-Benz One Toyota Land Cruiser Two cars purchased from his personal savings

Buhari's financial assets

Financially, Buhari declared a balance of approximately ₦30 million in his local bank account in 2015.

He had no foreign accounts, no oil blocks, no shareholdings in companies, and no stake in any private business.

Reaffirmed in 2023: Final declaration submitted

Upon completing his second term in May 2023, Buhari again fulfilled his constitutional obligation by submitting a fresh asset declaration to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

However, unlike in 2015, those documents were not made public.

Nigerians react to Buhari's declaration of assets

Bashir Ahmad, former presidential aide, unveiled the complete breakdown of Muhammadu Buhari's declared properties from 2015.

Reacting to this development, Nigerians have taken to their X social media handle to register their thoughts about the asset declaration of Buhari.

@F_tabawa said:

"I strongly dispute most of PMB’s policies. But his integrity is something no one can disrepute. He was head of state & later president for 8 solid years, yet he’s got neither slush funds nor offshore assets."

@Nasir1on1 said:

"So by physical assets can you testify that at the end of his tenure, the 270 cows remained 270 to the exact head count? Where death rate = birth rate?

"If true then we made a big mistake. 😢 By the way, how about your own public assets? Did you voluntarily declare them too?"

@Unjoerated said:

"And how come since 2019 till date we have not seen his asset? You can't change black to white. The only president that stole from the treasury, and when it got blown open, they claimed the president's signature was forged. Both you and him won't end well."

