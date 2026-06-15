An ADC chieftain has, in a chat with Legit.ng, blamed vote buying for producing bad leaders in Nigeria’s democratic system

Transactional politics, he said, has replaced issue-based campaigns, undermining governance and accountability in Nigeria

He warned that vote selling has entrenched corruption and blocked competent leadership ahead of the 2027 elections

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and House of Representatives candidate for Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Kingsley Chibuike Obiukwu, has said vote buying and selling have badly damaged Nigeria’s democracy.

According to him, it has replaced issue-based politics with transactional corruption.

ADC candidate warns Nigerians on dangers of selling votes and poor leadership outcomes. Photo: Mokwugo Solomon, X/ADCVanguard

Source: UGC

The House of Representatives hopeful, who spoke with Legit.ng correspondent on Saturday, June 13, in Nnewi during an engagement with political stakeholders, said vote buying undermines Nigeria’s future.

He added that it leads to the election of incompetent leaders who divert public resources away from education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

His words:

"What I'm saying about Nigeria today is that the country's democratic foundation is not built on solid ground. We must go back to the drawing board to figure out where we got it wrong, and to make necessary adjustments so that our building - the country called Nigeria - does not fall. We must solidify our foundation."

Lawyer-politician seeks functional society rooted in accountability

Obiukwu said he is running for the House of Representatives to see how he could join hands with other well-meaning Nigerians to make the country's democratic foundation strong again.

"I don't make empty promises that I'm going to do this or that. But one thing I assure is that we're going to build a functional society. What do I mean by a functional society? It is a society where people understand the difference between right and wrong, because Nigerians hardly differentiate between what is right and what is wrong anymore."

"In Nigeria today, nobody has an understanding of what proper accountability entails. We must build a society where people understand that they should be accountable for their actions."

"We want to build a society where our young ones can get quality education, because, truly, the future depends on the young ones. We shall build a society where men and women will finish school and become gainfully employed - a society where we can have adequate infrastructure in place, and where we can create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive."

ADC candidate links vote buying to poverty

He further warned that vote-selling is a betrayal of the future of children and unborn generations.

ADC chieftain Obiukwu warns vote buying is weakening Nigeria’s democracy and leadership system. Photo: ADCVanguard

Source: Twitter

He added: "Think about these issues before you cast your votes in 2027. Think about your future and that of your children. As fathers and guardians, we've used our hands to close the doors against the younger generations. But we must stop this practice. Parents must prioritise the future of their children."

"Politicians who buy votes view public office as business investment rather than a duty. This has led to widespread corruption and a lack of accountability to the electorate."

"Credible and visionary leaders without massive financial resources are routinely pushed out, prioritizing the 'highest bidder' over character and capacity. For citizens who have traded their votes for monetary gains, this practice does not translate to better living conditions. It rather breeds widespread disappointment through corruption, chronic underfunding for public amenities, and leaves millions of youths without quality education or employable skills."

Obi outlines dialogue plan for agitators if elected

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the 2027 presidential candidate of the NDC, said he would prioritise dialogue and engagement with agitators, including Nnamdi Kanu, rather than prolonged detention or confrontation.

Speaking in Washington DC, he argued that expressing opinions should not be treated as a criminal offence. Grievances, he said, should be addressed through consultation and conversation to promote national stability.

Source: Legit.ng