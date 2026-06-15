Some Nigerian pastors have spoken against the current insecurity crisis in the country

From the likes of Jerry Eze, Bishop David Oyedepo, Enoch Adeboye and many more

Legit.ng looks at those clerics who have constantly voiced out their concerns over the years

Amid the current tension in the country over abductions, banditry, kidnappings, Legit . ng highlights 9 prominent pastors who have constantly raised their voices in prayer, protest, prophetic warnings, and calls for action.

9 Nigerian pastors whose warnings about insecurity drew national attention. Credit: @jerryeze, @asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

They are particularly known for always using their pulpit as a platform for activism against bad governance.

1. Pastor Yemi Davids says PFN will not be silent

Pastor Yemi Davids, Lead Pastor of Global Impact Church and Chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), expressed concern for victims of terrorism and insecurity, including the remaining Chibok schoolgirls still in captivity.

He spoke during the conclusion of the three-day national fasting and prayer programme organised by the PFN to mark the 2026 Global Pentecost Day celebration.

The cleric noted that the PFN will not remain silent and will not look away while families continue to suffer.

According to him, they are still standing, still praying, and still demanding that righteousness and justice prevail. “Nigeria must be healed,” he declared.

Pastor Yemi Davids speaks against insecurity. Credit: @yemidavids

Source: Instagram

2. Pastor Bolaji Idowu defends clergy

As citizens demanded that religious leaders should speak up on Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, the Lead Pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre, Bolaji Idowu, pushed back against critics.

He pointed out that the clergy have consistently spoken out and prayed against violence in the country.

In an official statement, Idowu reprimanded those demanding fresh condemnations from the pulpit, insisting that ministers of the gospel have remained active voices against insecurity and should not be portrayed as silent. He further listed seven pastors who have been vocal on the issue.

Pastor Bolaji Idowu defends clergy. Credit: Bolaji Idowu

Source: Instagram

3. Pastor Paul Enenche cancels anniversary celebration over insecurity

The senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, has always cried out over the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that Dr Enenche and his wife were unable to celebrate their wedding anniversary in April 2025 because of the tragic situation in the country.

In a video from that particular service, the cleric said: “I don’t feel celebration when blood is flowing like water in the land, blood flowing like water in Plateau State, Benue State, and in local states,” he said.

The preacher has continued to question the role of Nigeria’s leadership in protecting lives and properties, stressing that many citizens now live in fear.

He has also called on lawmakers and leaders to take urgent action to stop the “wastage of blood in this land,” while leading his congregation in fervent prayer sessions for peace.

Pastor Paul Enenche cancels anniversary celebration over insecurity. Credit: @pastorpaulenenche

Source: Instagram

4. Bishop David Oyedepo issues prophetic warnings

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners’ Chapel), has issued strong prophetic warnings and declarations against insecurity for years.

He has questioned the boldness of kidnappers, called for midnight prayers to avert chaos, pronounced judgment on perpetrators, and warned of potential genocide if urgent action is not taken.

Pastor David Oyedepo issues prophetic warnings. Credit: @davidooyedepoministries

Source: Twitter

5. Prophet Isa El-Buba criticises armed groups

Prophet Isa El-Buba, General Overseer of the Ebomi Ministry in Jos, has been outspoken about insecurity in Nigeria.

He has criticised armed groups, including Miyetti Allah, while also advocating for community-based security initiatives in northern Nigeria.

Prophet Isa El-Buba condemns armed groups. Credit: Isa El-Buba

Source: UGC

6. Pastor Ezekiel Bwede Dachomo highlights Christian genocide

Pastor Ezekiel Bwede Dachomo has been active in defending Christian communities that have suffered violence in Nigeria, particularly in the Middle Belt region. He has criticised the Nigerian government and security agencies.

A senior cleric in the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), he serves as the regional chairman for the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area in Plateau State. He gained prominence after videos circulated online showing him conducting mass burials for Christians killed in what he described as a “Christian genocide” in late 2025.

The footage went viral, drawing significant public interest and reportedly attracting international attention, including from audiences in the United States, Nicki Minaj, and President Donald Trump, who designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern.

Pastor Ezekiel Bwede Dachomo highlights Christian genocide. Credit: Ezekiel Bwede

Source: Facebook

7. Pastor Jerry Eze leads prayers against insecurity

Pastor Jerry Eze, founder of Streams of Joy International and convener of the popular NSPPD prayer movement, has consistently led passionate prayer sessions against terrorism and insecurity in Nigeria.

Legit.ng reported that Jerry Eze called for divine judgment against terrorists and their sponsors.

In an emotional post on X, he wrote:

“About time, God of judgment, spare no enemy of Nigeria and their sponsors in Jesus’ name. Enough is enough of this banditry, terrorism, and wickedness. Fire.”

Pastor Jerry Eze leads prayers against insecurity. Credit: @jerryeze

Source: Instagram

8. Nathaniel Bassey calls for divine judgment

Popular gospel singer and pastor Nathaniel Bassey, convener of the viral Hallelujah Challenge, has also used his platform to speak against insecurity in the country.

He has continuously echoed calls for judgment while expressing hope in Nigeria’s future.

In one of his viral posts on X, the lyrical evangelist wrote:

“I believe with all my heart that this is the time and season for the enemies of this nation to be judged once and for all terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, and all who fund, sponsor, and support them. If we miss this season, we may never get it again.

“And as long as we ignore and pretend about these evils, the destiny of this nation will only remain a wish. Nigeria, it is time!

“These killers, kidnappers, bandits, and the architects of these evil systems and structures, as well as their sympathisers, must be judged! Everyone or group of persons that have determined that Nigeria will not rest, may their end come now in Jesus’ name.”

Nathaniel Bassey calls for divine judgment. Credit: @nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

Pastor Adeboye breaks silence on efforts against insecurity

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Adeboye broke his silence on Nigeria’s insecurity and kidnappings after massive call-outs online

This came after Adeboye’s church, RCCG, defended Adeboye against claims of silence on national issues.

The cleric shared a new video online urging swift action from government and security chiefs.

Source: Legit.ng