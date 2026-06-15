The ruling APC has named Alhaja Kudirat Adegunwa-Balogun as deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 elections in Ogun State

Governor Dapo Abiodun announces Adegunwa-Balogun's selection during the APC Strategic Caucus Meeting

Abiodun said the selection reflected the zoning to Ogun East and extensive consultations with party leaders and stakeholders

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Abeokuta, Ogun State = The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has unveiled Alhaja Kudirat Adegunwa-Balogun as the party’s deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

Governor Dapo Abiodun announced Adegunwa-Balogun's emergence as Senator Solomon Adeola’s running mate, popularly known as Yayi, on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

Ogun APC names Kudirat Adegunwa-Balogun as the deputy governorship candidate for 2027 elections. Photo credit: Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola

Source: Facebook

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As reported by The Punch, Governor Abiodun made this known during the APC Strategic Caucus Meeting held at the party secretariat in Abeokuta.

Adegunwa-Balogun is a chartered accountant and the daughter of industrialist, Alhaji Adebola Adegunwa.

According to Abuodun, Adegunwa-Balogun’s emergence follows the zoning of the deputy governorship position to Ogun East Senatorial District.

The governor explained that her choice followed extensive consultations with party leaders and stakeholders across the state.

“If the government is coming from the West, we felt that for equity and fairness, the government should come from the East.”

“So today, it gives me great pleasure to announce to you who our deputy governor will be by the grace of God. Today, we have amongst us Mrs. Kudirat Abiodun Adegunwa-Balogun, and by the grace of God, Mrs. Adegunwa-Balogun will be our deputy governor.”

Senator Adeola confirmed the announcement of his running mate via his Facebook page on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

"Today, my party, the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State, unveiled my deputy governorship candidate in the person of Mrs. Kudirat Abiodun Adegunwa-Balogun, a seasoned Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, and corporate governance guru.

"The unveiling took place at our party Secretariat in Abeokuta at an APC Strategic Caucus Meeting with Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun - MFR presiding and party chairman, Alhaji Yemi Sanusi, and other members of the State Working Committee in attendance. Also in attendance were Mrs Temitope Adeola, my spouse, Senator Akin Odunsi, Senator Gbenga Kaka, Chief Jide Ojuko, and a host of others. We are now set for the race toward Ogun 2027 in earnest."

APC announces Ogun governorship candidate for 2027

Recall that Senator Solomon Adeola emerged unopposed as the APC's governorship candidate for Ogun state 2027 elections.

Governor Dapo Abiodun emphasises extensive consultations for a peaceful, consensus-driven candidate selection process.

The APC primary process is hailed as a model for internal democracy and party unity in Ogun State.

APC announces consensus 2027 Ogun governorship candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Abiodun named Senator Adeola as the ruling APC consensus candidate for the 2027 gubernatorial election in Ogun state.

Senator Adeola, known as Yayi, currently represents the Ogun West Senatorial district in the National Assembly in Abuja.

Yayi's endorsement as the APC consensus candidate was announced during a stakeholders meeting on Monday, April 13, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng