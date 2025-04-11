Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Friday, April 11 led a delegation of prominent political figures to the Kaduna residence of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The visit, which Atiku described as a post-Sallah courtesy call, has sparked conversations among Nigerians, with many linking it to early moves toward political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku, El-Rufai, Suswam, Bindow, Tambuwal Storm Kaduna, Reasons Emerge

The entourage included former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai; ex-Benue State governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam; former Adamawa State governor, Jibrilla Bindow; and ex-governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Atiku hints on meeting with Buhari

Sharing photos from the visit on his verified social media handles, Atiku expressed delight over the warm reception and lighthearted moments with Buhari.

“As the Waziri Adamawa, I was obligated to be in Adamawa during the Sallah celebrations. I held forth for the Lamido Fombina (Adamawa) in some of the activities of the Sallah celebrations.

“Today, I had the opportunity to pay a post-Sallah visit to His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2015–2023. It was a wonderful time with him. As usual, he cracked me up (to the extent that my ribs were hurting) with his peculiar humour," he wrote.

The Atiku Media Office, in a statement signed by Paul Ibe, reiterated the purpose of the visit as a Sallah homage and an opportunity to reconnect with the former president after the festive period.

Buhari reaffirms loyalty to APC

Interestingly, the visit came just days after former President Buhari, through his spokesperson Garba Shehu, reaffirmed his allegiance to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

That statement followed a visit to Buhari by members of the Progressive Governors Forum.

According to Shehu,

“President Buhari remains committed to the ideals and future of the APC. He appreciates the solidarity shown by the governors and continues to support efforts to strengthen the party.”

2027: Realignments in motion?

Though no official statement has been issued on the political significance of the Kaduna gathering, analysts are watching closely.

The involvement of high-profile figures from across the North, many of whom are influential in their respective zones — suggests that a broader conversation about Nigeria’s political future may already be underway.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Friday’s visit was simply a festive reunion or the first public sign of a larger political chess game.

