FCT, Abuja - The coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, said former President Muhammadu Buhari’s stance in the 2027 presidential election will be influenced by his followers.

Agaba said it will be important to see if Buhari will ignore the socioeconomic and political challenges facing Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He said most of Buhari's loyalists are investing their trust and resources in the coalition, and that could potentially sway his decision.

The political analyst stated this during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Recall that former Kaduna state governor Nasir el-Rufai, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, and other politicians are working on forming a coalition against President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The buildup of this coalition is indeed a welcome development. Former President Muhammadu Buhari's potential support for the APC, the party that gave him his political start, is a crucial question. However, what's equally important is whether Buhari will turn a blind eye to the socioeconomic and political challenges facing Nigeria under his successor, President Bola Tinubu.

“Given the current dynamics, it seems Buhari's stance will be influenced by his followers. A significant majority, around 90%, of Buhari's loyalists are investing their trust and resources in the coalition engineered by Nasir el-Rufai. This could potentially sway Buhari's decision, as he might follow the path of his followers.”

Agaba said Buhari’s influence in the North is huge, and his decision might decide who will be president.

“Buhari's influence in the North is substantial, and his decision will have a significant impact on the 2027 presidential election. The APC's efforts to woo him back suggest they value his support. However, Buhari's followers might dictate his next move, potentially leading him to support the coalition.”

Atiku, El-Rufai, others visit Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that El-Rufai advised his political adversaries not to lose sleep over his visit to Buhari's residence in Kaduna state.

On March 10, El-Rufai announced his defection from the ruling All Progressive Change (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), citing a growing misalignment between his values and the current direction of the APC.

El-Rufai, who was among the former governors who accompanied Atiku to Buhari’s Kaduna residence on Friday, April 11, gave a cryptic update on social media.

Why Tinubu should be worried about Buhari

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu was warned to be worried about Buhari's position concerning his second-term ambition.

Ali Ndume, the outspoken senator from Borno South, gave the warning while speaking on the political permutation ahead of the 2027 polls as opposition leaders visited the ex-president.

According to Ndume, Buhari commands a great number of northern loyalists, adding that his supporters have been occultic.

