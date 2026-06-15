A German mathematician, Joachim Klement, has mentioned a team that is likely to win the 2026 World Cup tournament

The mathematician, who is said to have predicted past World Cup winners, is also known for using a model to make his predictions

A video of him speaking about the team and explaining the model he used has been attached to this article

Joachim Klement, a German mathematician who correctly predicted the winners of three World Cups, has now predicted the winner of the 2026 World Cup.

The system he used to predict the country that would win the 2026 World Cup tournament is contained in a video circulating on social media.

Man who correctly predicted 3 World Cups names 2026 winner. Photo Source: TikTok/CBSNEWS, Twitter/FIFAWorldCup

Source: TikTok

German Mathematician predicts 2026 World Cup winner

In an exclusive chat with @cbsnews, the mathematician, Joachim Klement, explained that he had correctly predicted three World Cups in the past and shared the model he used for the prediction.

He said at the beginning of the video:

"I think I seem to have a death wish after getting it right three times in a row. I picked a team that is not among the favourites this time around."

When asked what team he thinks has a chance of winning the 2026 World Cup, he mentioned the name of a country and explained why he believes the team has a chance of winning the World Cup.

His statement:

"The Netherlands is one of those countries that consistently performs above the average that they should have based on the foundation of the country."

"I use economic models that use economic variables to try to predict which teams are likely to win. That model simply rests on four factors."

"1. Population"

"2. Climate"

"3. Being wealthy enough to have the infrastructure to develop talent"

"4. Current FIFA ranking"

According to him, the population or fan base of a country plays a role in motivating the players on the pitch. The second point, which is climate, he explained, can either have a positive or negative influence on the players.

German mathematician Joachim Klement predicts 2026 World Cup winner. Photo Source: TikTok/CBSNEWS

Source: TikTok

The third point is that a country that is wealthy would be able to invest in infrastructure to develop talent.

Speaking further in the TikTok video, he said:

"There are teams that are soccer powerhouses like Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, and Spain. They're always at or near the top."

"Then there are teams that are constant outperformers even though they shouldn't be as good as they really are, and one of them is the Netherlands."

"They've never won the World Cup so far, but for a country, they have been in three World Cup finals already, and that really speaks to the culture and processes they have in place for developing talent."

Aside from the report from @cbsnews, a response to a tweet on social media by AI shows that the mathematician Joachim Klement has correctly predicted the following World Cups and their winners.

The post read:

"Joachim Klement, a German mathematician. His econometric model correctly called Germany (2014), France (2018), and Argentina (2022). For 2026, he’s picking the Netherlands to win it all."

Reactions as mathematician predicts wold cup winner

Kyler noted:

"France or Spain are winning. England and Portugal are long shots. Nobody else has a chance."

Harry explained:

"I have predicted the correct winner of every world cup since 1930. England will win this time."

BernieBuddy wrote:

"Wow really hard to predict the last 3 world cups. They were all literally the favorites or top 3 favorites. I love the Netherlands but they're are not winning this world cup. The best team they ever had was 2010 which was 100x better than this current team."

CR7PrPosts said:

"Netherlands are Atletico of international football."

Wenkosi noted:

"The model is flawed because it does not take into consideration free penalties given to Argentina."

BurrhusSkinner shared:

"He's forgetting the weakest link in all these variables: coach Ronald Koeman."

The BrandAnalyst noted:

"How has he not become a billionaire from sports bets if he has got the last 3 predictions right."

Omotaiyelolu wrote

"As long as he doesn’t pick Portugal. Im good."

Henok shared:

"Based on those categories, the US should have a best soccer team?"

Fernando added:

"Portugal Vs Netherlands will be the world cup final trust me."

Matiastorresdelavega noted:

"The old formula would only work with 32 teams though, now that there’s 48 it changes everything."

HighRevTamal said:

"he's been lucky , this will be his first fail."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady shared a dream she had about the 2026 FIFA World Cup outcome. She said she saw in her dream that an African country would win the tournament. Her post attracted many reactions online, as people debated and guessed which African team could achieve the feat.

Artificial intelligence picks 2026 World Cup winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that artificial intelligence has predicted the outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The AI named Spain as the team likely to win the tournament, while France was picked as the runner-up and England as the third-place team. It also explained that its prediction was based on the strength, form, and depth of the teams.

Source: Legit.ng