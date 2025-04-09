Former President Muhammadu Buhari told APC governors during an Eid-el-Fitr visit that he left office with the same physical assets he had before his presidency

Buhari urged Nigerian leaders to prioritise public service over personal welfare and commended President Tinubu for renovating his Kaduna home

APC governors, led by Hope Uzodimma, praised Buhari’s legacy, highlighting his role in strengthening democracy, security, infrastructure, and party unity

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that he left office with the same physical assets he possessed before assuming the presidency, urging Nigerian leaders to prioritise public service over personal gain.

Buhari made this declaration while receiving governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his residence in Kaduna.

The visit, led by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, was to honour the former leader during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

“Leadership is both a challenge and an opportunity. It is important to focus on the needs of the people and not personal welfare. I left office with the same physical assets I had before my presidency," Buhari told the visiting governors.

He commended the governors for their dedication to the APC and the country’s progress, encouraging them to continue adopting a citizen-focused approach to governance.

Praise for Tinubu, APC Legacy

Buhari also expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for renovating his Kaduna home, noting that while the exterior remained unchanged, the interior had been significantly improved.

“I thank President Tinubu for the work done on my home. It still looks the same outside, but inside, so much has been improved,” he said.

Progressive Governors laud Buhari’s contributions

Earlier in the visit, Governor Hope Uzodimma, on behalf of the PGF, expressed deep appreciation for Buhari’s statesmanship and contributions to democracy and party unity.

“We came to greet you for Eid and to convey our heartfelt respect for your immense contributions to Nigeria’s democracy,” Uzodimma said in a statement released by Buhari’s former media aide, Garba Shehu.

He hailed Buhari’s role in the founding of the APC and reaffirmed the significance of the former president’s continued public support for the party

“Your recent public affirmation that the APC remains your party of choice came at a critical time. It reaffirmed your place as a pillar of our movement,” Uzodimma stated.

Uzodimma hails Buhari

Highlighting key achievements under Buhari’s administration, Uzodimma said:

“Your administration gave expression to our party’s core principles—security, economic recovery, and anti-corruption. From reclaiming territory from insurgents to expanding social investment programmes and revolutionising road and rail infrastructure, your efforts have had lasting impact.”

He added,

“Your legacy in Nigerian history is secure. You remain the only opposition candidate to defeat an incumbent president, and you handed over power with honour.”

