Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, April 11, hosted a strong contingent of opposition leaders at his residence n Kaduna state.

Confirming the visit, Atiku, in a post shared on his X page, accompanied by a video, on Friday, April 11.

The video showed moments Muhammadu Buhari received Atiku and his men, with warmth and humour.

Atiku wrote:

“As the Waziri Adamawa, I was obligated to be in my Adamawa during the Sallah celebrations. I held forth for the Lamido Fombina (Adamawa) in some of the activities of the Sallah celebrations. Today, I had the opportunity to pay a post-Sallah visit to His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2015-2023. It was a wonderful time with him. As usual, he cracked me up (to the extent that my ribs were hurting) with his peculiar humour.”

Dignitaries who accompanied Atiku to Buhari's residence

As seen from the video shared on social media, other dignitaries who accompanied Atiku to Buhari's residence include:

Former Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami; Former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; Former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai; Former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswan; Former Adamawa Governor, Jibrilla Bindow.

