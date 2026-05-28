A University of Ibadan aspirant who wrote the post-UTME has taken to social media to share his experience

In the viral post, he mentioned what he got the first time he wrote the post-UTME exam at the university

The individual also pointed out some mistakes people make and shared important lessons he learned after his exam

A University of Ibadan aspirant who thought the post-UTME exam of the university was simple trended online after displaying his total UTME score.

The individual mentioned that before the exam, he had a thought about it, and even though he had read, he still got a score he did not expect.

Aspirant of University of Ibadan reveals what he scored in post-UTME. Photo Source: Facebook/Abesin Efk Eniola

Source: Facebook

University of Ibadan aspirant shares experience

Abesin Efk Eniola mentioned in the post that he applied to study at the institution again and got to understand a lot of things, which he pointed out in the story.

He shared:

"I thought UI post-UTME is simple until I scored 10. Yes, I scored 10 on my first UI post-UTME, not because I didn't read but because of one thing UI students never talk about.

"I saw my result and I saw 10? What 10?"

After the unexpected experience, he proceeded to write another post-UTME with the hope of securing admission into the same institution and once again shared his experience.

University of Ibadan aspirant who wrote post-UTME shares his experience. Photo Source: Facebook/Abesin Efk Eniola

Source: Facebook

Abesin Efk Eniola wrote on Facebook:

"But this is what I learnt after my second attempt. UI doesn't just set questions, they follow a pattern."

Eniola pointed out two things he learned from his experience of writing Post-UTME at the University of Ibadan.

He said:

"Here are the two things I learnt from my experience."

"First, UI does not just give admission. They check one thing which is also important. Those whose aggregate meet up with the course you chose. Yes, aggregate also plays an important role and you can calculate it."

"Secondly, UI post-UTME is not about reading hard but about understanding the question pattern, and you can get that same exact strategy."

He added another point to his story to explain that the reason why many individuals lose out on University of Ibadan admission is due to wrong information, as they mostly source information from where they wouldn't provide the right information, and advised that aspirants should instead get information from school groups.

He concluded:

"Thirdly, many candidates only depend on Facebook info instead of them to join UI Ibadan group to receive info."

In another story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady finally got admission into the University of Ibadan after five years and two UTME attempts.

She was very happy and shared her joy online after she matriculated into the school. The lady also thanked God for helping her enter the University of Ibadan.

Lady gains admission into University of Ibadan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady finally got admission into the University of Ibadan after writing JAMB and post-UTME two times.

She said she stayed at home for some years after secondary school because of money problems. The lady also said she cried after her first post-UTME result, but she did not give up and later got admission into UI.

Source: Legit.ng