House of Reps Member Dumps Labour Party, Defects to PDP, Gives Reason
- Labour Party lawmaker Eze Gabriel has defected to the PDP, citing internal divisions and persistent crisis within his former party
- Eze, representing Isi-Uzo constituency in the Enugu House of Assembly, made the announcement during plenary on Tuesday, with his defection letter read by Speaker Uche Ugwu
- The lawmaker criticised the leadership of the party and affirmed his belief that the PDP offered a more stable platform to serve his constituents
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Eze Gabriel, a Labour Party (LP) member of the Enugu House of Assembly, Eze Gabriel, representing Isi-Uzo constituency, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Elected on the platform of the LP in the 2023 general elections, Mr Eze, announced his defection during plenary on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.
The News Agency of Nigeria reported the Speaker of the assembly, Uche Ugwu, read a letter announcing his defection to PDP on the floor of the chamber on Tuesday.
According to the letter, Mr Eze expressed deep sadness over his decision but said it was based on the irreconcilable divisions, incessant crisis, and factions within the LP at the national and state levels.
Speaking further, he stated that the Labour Party, once a beacon of hope for progressive ideals, had regrettably become synonymous with internal strife, thereby diminishing its capacity to fulfill the electorate’s aspirations.
LP lawmaker dumps party over leadership tussle, internal crisis
As reported by PremiumTimes, the lawmaker described the recent conflict between Julius Abure and Nenadi Usman at the national level and the one between Kingsley Ugwu and Casmir Agbo in Enugu state as stark reminders of the party’s disunity.
He, however, expressed confidence that within the PDP, he would have the supportive platform needed to continue contributing to the state’s development, and he thanked his supporters for their understanding.
Similarly, Legit.ng reported that Clara Nnabuife, a House of Representatives member, has dumped the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), citing exclusion from party activities.
The defection was announced by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu during plenary on Thursday, March 27.
Nnabuife joined the list of several lawmakers who have switched parties in recent months, particularly to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
4 lawmakers dump PDP, LP for APC in Edo
In another similar development, Legit.ng reported that four lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party had defected to the ruling APC in Edo state.
They announced their defection on Wednesday, March 12, increasing APC's representation in the House to 13 members while PDP now holds 11 seats.
The defecting lawmakers cited internal divisions within their former parties as a key reason for their move, aligning themselves with the vision of Governor Monday Okpebholo.
