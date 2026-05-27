Atiku Abubakar leads the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primaries with over 1.39 million votes

Rotimi Amaechi and Mohamamed Hayatu-Deen rejected the ADC presidential primary results amid allegations of irregularities

ADC adjourned the collation of results to Wednesday, May 27, 2026, as it awaits 12 state results

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has opened a wide lead in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primaries ahead of former transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, and former banker, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

The ADC adjourned collation after announcing results from 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

As reported by Premium, Atiku has scored 1,390,276 votes, Amaechi has secured 248,455 votes, and Hayatu-Ddeen has polled 156,075 votes.

Atiku has polled over a million votes ahead of other aspirants in the results announced so far.

Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen have rejected the results of the ADC presidential primary even before the collation began on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

However, the ADC continued with the announcement of the election results in Abuja, despite allegations of widespread irregularities in the primary elections

The ADC suspended collation of the results shortly before midnight on Tuesday,

The party said it would resume by 8 p.m. on Wednesday as it awaits the results of 12 states - Bauchi, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kwara, Lagos, Ogun, and Rivers states.

The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate recorded massive margins in several northern states.

In his home state, Adamawa, Atiku scored 177,141 votes against Amaechi’s 1,896 and Hayatu-Ddeen’s 18,949.

Atiku also polled 155,595 votes in Kano, 136,933 votes in Gombe, 86,084 votes in Borno, in Niger, and Niger with 79,206 votes in Niger.

In Akwa Ibom, Amaechi secured 20,343 votes against Atiku’s 17,623, while in Ebonyi, he secured 6,400 votes compared to Atiku’s 1,210.

Mr Hayatu-Deen has his best performances in Borno, where he polled 23,011 votes, and Benue, where he scored 22,141 votes.

ADC presidential primary: Amaechi defeats Atiku in Bayelsa

Recall that Amaechi won the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary in Bayelsa State with 44,404 votes.

The former transportation minister defeated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Hayatu-Deen Muhammed, who contested but fell short of Amaechi.

The ADC presidential primary election took place on May 25, 2026, across the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State.

Atiku wins ADC presidential primary in Sokoto

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku won the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary in Sokoto state with 68,823 votes.

The former transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, and Muhammad Hayatuddeen received 292 and 319 votes, respectively.

According to the returning officer, Prof. Aminu Abubakar, a total of 69,434 votes were cast during the primary election.

Source: Legit.ng