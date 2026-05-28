The family of Abuja-based content creator Monique Pearls confirmed her death on May 27, leaving followers in shock

Her last Instagram post about her mother leaving after a visit has now become the centre of emotional conversations online

Fans continue to ask questions as her family has yet to reveal what led to the content creator’s sudden passing

The sudden death of Abuja-based content creator Monique Pearls has continued to leave many fans in disbelief, with fresh conversations now centring around her final Instagram post.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Cross River-born content creator’s family confirmed her passing through a statement shared on her official Instagram page on Thursday, May 27, 2026.

Since the heartbreaking news broke, followers have continued what led to her death.

The family of Monique Pearls confirmed her death on May 27. Photos: Monique Pearls.

Source: Instagram

For many, the confusion comes from the fact that Monique never publicly showed signs of illness before news of her death surfaced.

Days before her death, Monique shared a touching video about her mother, who had just visited her and was preparing to leave.

In the clip, she appeared visibly emotional as she spoke about how painful it felt to say goodbye.

The content creator wrote in the caption:

“I’m not feeling okay🥹 my mom is leaving us.”

At the time, it appeared to be a simple emotional family moment. But after her passing, many followers returned to the post, with some wondering whether she had any idea something was wrong.

Beyond her online personality, Monique was widely loved for sharing relatable family-centred content.

One of the familiar faces in her videos was a young girl identified as Precious, whom her family reportedly brought from the village.

Their interactions became a major part of her storytelling online, with followers often praising the warmth and honesty she brought to parenting and everyday Nigerian family life.

Through TikTok and Instagram, Monique built a loyal audience by documenting real-life experiences around motherhood, domestic life and relationships.

Monique Pearls is survived by her husband and their young son, Lael

Watch the video here:

Fans demand answers on Monique's death:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@orukankechi stated:

"The last post brought me here. I think your account has been hacked. This post was made on May 18th. What is going on?"

@_cindylawrence wrote:

"My head is aching too bad from this news!! Please come and clear the air please"

@nuria_cita commented:

"You hate to say goodbye is that why you should just leave like that? Moniq walahi you no try"

@ ada_amakaa noted:

"I no understand today’s post ooo.. Pls debunk so I can have peace of mind …. Pls debunk ,this joke don Dey go far oo"

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football was thrown into mourning following the death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, after reports suggested suspected food or alcohol poisoning following an outing with friends.

Udoh began his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before moving to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023 and later joining Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Source: Legit.ng