Delta State House of Assembly former speaker, Victor Ochei, has announced his resignation from the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 elections

The former lawmaker announced the development in a letter sent to the Ward 4 chairman of the APC in Onicha Olona, Aniocha LGA area of the state on Thursday, May 28

Many of the former speaker's supporters have welcomed the resignation of the lawmaker from the APC while reacting to the development

The former speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Victor Ochei, has announced his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was disclosed in a letter addressed to the APC chairman at Ward 4 in Onicha Olona, Aniocha Local Government Area of Delta State on Thursday, May 28, 2026. The former speaker said the resignation was with immediate effect.

Victor Ochei resigns from the APC Photo Credit: Victor Ochei

Source: Twitter

The statement reads in part:

“This decision was reached after careful reflection and personal consideration. I remain grateful for the opportunity given to me to serve and associate with the party over the years, as well as for the relationships and experiences gained during my membership.”

The former speaker then thanked the ruling party for its support and cooperation, as well as the goodwill extended to him by the leadership and members of the APC at all levels during his time in the party. “Please accept this letter as my official notice of resignation from the party,” he said.

However, the resignation of the former speaker has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

ViewOnes AndyGold commended the former speaker's move:

"Game over Victor Ochei from the north, Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege from the Central and another vibrant leader from the South, then it's game over for Gov Sheriff Oborevwori. Inasmuch as I'm a member of APC for now, I can see APC's downfall in Delta state caused by the self-centred politics of Mr President."

Onye Immaculate Odibei welcomed Ochei's decision:

"Victor Ochei Sir, but you know we've (personally craving) been waiting for you to enter the Delta North Senate race. You know your political weight and will to serve abi, and you also know that this is your time/chance abi? NDC oh! Issele-Uku Ward 6 is yours, I'm at your service, Sir."

Franklin Tom-West praised the former speaker:

"You're a mover and good-spirited politician from Delta State. Again, you understand the politics of this country; therefore, join a train that would catapult you to a level you wouldn't stress yourself. Ignore social media noise and join a nationalist party, not a regional party."

Andy Isioma Ifada reiterated the influence of Peter Obi on the NDC:

"Peter Obi is a man of Grace. Despite the betrayal from those who used him to climb their political ladder through LP, wherever the crowd move. Any politician who leaves the APC now is going to the NDC. That's the new political bride in town."

You can read the full letter on Facebook here:

Source: Legit.ng