Former Nigerian deputy president Ovie Omo-Agege resigns from APC ahead of the pivotal 2027 general elections

Resignation driven by desire for effective political representation and constituents' needs

Omo-Agege commits to ongoing public service and political engagement outside APC

Former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has formally resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng reports that this marks a significant political development ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Drama as Ex-Deputy Senator Suddenly Resigns From APC, "I Won't Remain a Sitting Duck"

Source: Twitter

His resignation was contained in a letter dated on Friday, May 22, addressed to the Chairman of Orogun Ward 2 in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, Vanguard reported.

Omo-Agege cites political realignment

In the letter, Omo-Agege said his decision followed a careful review of recent happenings within the ruling party, as well as consultations with his political associates and supporters.

He noted that his current political goals, along with those of his constituents, would be better pursued outside the APC, Nation reported.

Omo-Agege: ‘I will not remain a sitting duck’

Explaining his decision, the former Senate leader stressed that he could no longer remain in a party where he felt unable to advance the interests of his people.

“I will not remain a sitting duck in a party where I cannot advance the interests of Delta Central, Delta State and Nigeria,” he said.

Appreciation and formal exit from party records

Omo-Agege also expressed gratitude to the APC for the platform that enabled him serve as Deputy President of the 9th Senate.

“I thank the APC for the opportunity to serve as Deputy President of the 9th Senate. I wish the party well and have requested that my name be removed from all membership records, registers, and communication lists,” he added.

Commitment to continue political engagement

In a statement issued by his media adviser, Sunny Areh, the former lawmaker reaffirmed his commitment to public service and development in Delta Central and beyond.

He maintained that he would continue to pursue his political and developmental objectives outside the APC structure.

The resignation is expected to intensify political realignments in Delta State as the 2027 election cycle approaches.

Kano lawmaker dumps APC

A member of the Kano state House of Assembly representing Gwale Constituency, Hon. Abdulmajid Isa Umar Mai Rigar Fata, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) after failing to secure the party’s ticket for re-election.

Mai Rigar Fata represents Gwale local government area, the home constituency of Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Source: Legit.ng