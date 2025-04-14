PDP governors have hired 11 top lawyers, including seven SANs, to challenge President Tinubu’s suspension of Governor Fubara and the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers state

The AGF, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has begun preparing the federal government's legal defence, while a separate suit by ex-lawmaker Farah Dagogo is set for hearing on May 12

Senator Seriake Dickson and ex-militant leader Tompolo have called for peace, urging reconciliation between Fubara and Wike amidst rising regional tensions

Port Hacourt, Rivers state - The political tension in Rivers State has intensified as the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), begins drafting the Federal Government’s response to the lawsuit filed by eleven governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The suit challenged President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

President Tinubu had, on March 18, 2025, suspended Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all elected lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months.

He subsequently appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas as the state's sole administrator, a move endorsed by both chambers of the National Assembly.

PDP govs assemble 11 legal team

In response, the eleven PDP governors from Adamawa, Enugu, Osun, Oyo, Bauchi, Akwa Ibom, Plateau, Delta, Taraba, Zamfara, and Bayelsa states filed a suit before the Supreme Court, challenging the constitutional validity of the president’s actions.

The governors have retained seven Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) and six other legal practitioners, including Bolaji Ayorinde, Eyitayo Jegede, Kamaldeen Ajibade, J.A. Mumuni, Musibau Adetunbi, Samuel Atung, and Yunus Abdulsalam. Other members of the team are M.S. Atolagbe, Ezenwa Ibegbunam, Chiamaka Anagu, Olakunle Lawal, Abduljalil Musa, and H.A. Adeleke.

In their originating summons, marked SC/CV/329/2025, the governors asked the Supreme Court to determine whether the president has constitutional powers to suspend elected state officials and appoint a sole administrator, The Punch reported.

AGF responds swiftly to maintain Tinubu's order

Sources within the AGF’s office confirmed that legal teams are working on a robust response.

“We are treating the matter with utmost urgency, and the President's position will be clearly defended before the court,” said a senior legal aide who asked not to be named.

Ex-Lawmaker challenges suspension in court

Meanwhile, former House of Representatives member, Farah Dagogo, has approached the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, seeking to void the president’s emergency proclamation, Vanguard reported.

The court, presided over by Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed, granted an order for substituted service and fixed May 12, 2025, for the substantive hearing.

Dagogo's legal team, led by C.I. Enweluzo (SAN), argued that attempts to serve the defendants personally proved difficult.

The court has directed that all processes be served via DHL to their last known addresses, including the President, Senate President, Speaker of the House, and the sole administrator.

Dickson visits Fubara, urges calm

In a show of support, Senator Seriake Dickson, former Bayelsa State governor, visited Governor Fubara and commended his calmness amid the crisis.

“This is not just a Rivers issue; it affects the stability of the entire Niger Delta,” Dickson stated on Facebook.

Tompolo breaks silence

Also weighing in, former militant leader and chairman of Tantita Security Services, Government Ekpemupolo (alias Tompolo), assured his followers that Fubara would return to his seat.

Speaking at his 54th birthday celebration, Tompolo said,

“I cannot betray the Ijaw nation. Talks are ongoing, and Fubara will return as governor.”

He urged continued support for President Tinubu, while calling on both Fubara and Wike to reconcile.

“Wike must bring his temper down. We will dialogue and resolve this. This is not the time for rebellion but for peace,” he added.

Rivers LG chairmen: Court stops state administrator

