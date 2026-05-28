A viral clip from Eid al-Adha night has put Burna Boy at the centre of online conversations.

The singer was seen approaching a club entrance when a moment involving a disabled man caught public's attention

Nigerians have shared mixed reactions, with many debating what they expected from the Grammy winner in that moment

Nigerian music star Burna Boy is again trending online after a video from late Wednesday night surfaced on social media.

The clip, recorded during Eid al-Adha celebrations, showed the African Giant heading toward the entrance of a club while surrounded by members of his team and security.

But what happened within seconds of his arrival has since become the focus of attention online.

Burna Boy was heading toward the entrance of a club while surrounded by members of his team and security. Photos: Burna Boy.

Source: Twitter

In the now-circulating video, Burna Boy was seen making his way into the venue with his entourage around him.

As the singer approached the entrance, a disabled man appeared close to the pathway.

Seconds later, one of Burna Boy’s security personnel moved the man aside while clearing the path for the singer to enter.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares what led to feud with Burna Boy

Meanwhile, Cubana Chiefpriest has opened up on what led to his long-running feud with singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

A few months ago, the two personalities dragged each other online, forcing fans to pick sides.

While speaking during an interview on Beat FM, the businessman and singer opened up about what led to the clash with Burna Boy.

According to him, Burna Boy is jealous of his relationship with Davido. He explained that he was minding his business when Burna Boy came for him and started posting things about him online

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Burna Boy's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@GodPutitin43634 shared:

"Burna didn't see him at first and the security guy had to do his job What if the disabled man was armed So the security ghats run em job But at least burna suppose later give the disabled guy money I felt for the guy"

@akpokwe noted:

"We all can’t get this money. Let’s stop all this madness, kicking a physically challenged fan like that should be condemned not used to motivate anyone. A lot of us eating better today came from trenches so let’s try to treat people better please."

@TheJuneManji noted:

"Well, maybe he couldav just pretend to acknowledge the beggar, but in Situations like these we shouldn’t be quick to judge anything couldav happened prior to this moment, but the body guide shouldav acted better though,"

@justdoyouok___ wrote:

"All i see here is a white bodyguard just being e a racist. He won’t do dat to his fellow white European disabled like that. burna saw that & look away but if it’s was in America. Burna boy will take a picture with him then caption it “ African giant” then donate money. Clown"

Cubana Chiefpriest gives Burna Boy new name

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cubana Chiefpriest stirred up controversy after giving his arch-enemy, Burna Boy, a new name.

The hospitality entrepreneur had traveled to Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, with his close friend, Davido, to perform at the latter's concert.

After his performance, Cubana Chiefpriest expressed his excitement, saying he had performed at a stadium and that the people of Akwa Ibom knew his music, "dem sabi my gbedu."

Source: Legit.ng