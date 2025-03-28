APC chieftain Chief Obidike Chukwuebuka has expressed support for Seyi Tinubu as the next Lagos governor, stating that he will transform the state into a world-class city like Dubai

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) earlier endorsed Seyi Tinubu for the Lagos governorship seat in 2027

Despite the growing support, Seyi Tinubu has not declared his intention to contest for governor of Lagos state in the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Chief Obidike Chukwuebuka, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asserted that Seyi Tinubu, the son of Nigeria's President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will transform Lagos into a world-class city, comparable to Dubai.

APC chieftain backs Seyi Tinubu as next governor of Lagos state. Photo credit: Seyi Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He voiced support for Seyi Tinubu’s alleged governorship ambition, and noted that critics will live to see him achieve it.

As reported by The Guardian on Friday, March 28, this followed an endorsement of Seyi Tinubu for the governorship seat by the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL).

According to the coalition, Seyi Tinubu is the ideal candidate for the seat in 2027.

Obidike said:

“Seyi Tinubu is a capable and competent individual who will focus on key areas such as infrastructure development, economic growth, and social welfare. His vision aligns with the APC’s goals of promoting progress and prosperity for all Nigerians.”

Amid the debate about who succeeds Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Seyi Tinubu is yet to declare an ambition to takeover from the helms of affairs in Lagos state in 2027.

Why ambition of Seyi Tinubu would likely suffer

APC chieftain speaks on how Seyi Tinubu will transform Lagos state into a mega city. Photo credit: Seyi Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Seyi Tinubu continued to generate reactions from concerned Nigerians, with the recent endorsement of him to be the next Lagos state governor.

Bisi Afolabi, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng maintained that Seyi Tinubu has the right to contest, and those endorsing him are still within the frame of the law.

However, Afolabi posited that the governorship ambition of Seyi Tinubu may suffer the same fate as that of Adetokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, the first daughter of late Obafemi Awolowo.

Lagos 2027: PDP rejects Seyi Tinubu

Lagos 2027: PDP rejects Seyi Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state chapter of the PDP rejected the alleged gubernatorial interest of Seyi Tinubu, son of President Tinubu.

In an interview, Hakeem Amode, the Lagos PDP spokesperson, criticised the alleged gubernatorial move, adding that non-indigenes should not be allowed to govern Lagos state.

The PDP official stressed that if the Tinubu camp were to resort to tactics similar to those used in Ondo and Edo states in the past, it would be met with resistance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng