Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the alleged gubernatorial interest of Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu.

Legit.ng recalls that on Tuesday, November 19, the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL), an umbrella body of youth groups drawn across the six geopolitical zones, endorsed Seyi for Lagos governor in the 2027 general elections.

There have reports that Seyi Tinubu might contest in the 2027 Lagos state governorship election. Photo credit: Seyi Tinubu

The CONYL issued the endorsement statement in Owerri, Imo state, asserting that Seyi is free to run for governor in either Osun or Imo state, where his family is reportedly from.

In the same vein, a socio-political group, 'Friends of Seyi Tinubu', also endorsed him, describing the president’s son as a visionary leader with a rare combination of intellect, empathy, and strategic acumen.

However, in an interview with The Punch, published on Sunday, November 24, Hakeem Amode, the Lagos PDP spokesperson, criticised the alleged gubernatorial move, adding that non-indigenes should not be allowed to govern Lagos state.

He said:

“Governorship is not a gift."

Furthermore, the PDP official stressed that if the Tinubu camp were to resort to tactics similar to those used in Ondo and Edo states in the past, it would be met with resistance.

Seyi Tinubu unfit to rule Lagos – Igbokwe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC0, Joe Igbokwe, said Seyi Tinubu does not possess the required capacity to be the governor of Lagos state.

Igbokwe in a Facebook post criticised those advocating for Seyi to be Lagos governor. The APC chieftain described the calls as a distraction and an attempt to pull President Tinubu down.

