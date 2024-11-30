Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, has been in the news following his endorsement by some groups to be governor of Lagos state

The endorsement of Seyi Tinubu has raised the discussion of who will become the next governor after Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The president's son has recently been endorsed by no less than three different groups

The 2027 Lagos State governorship election is already generating buzz, with various groups endorsing President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi Tinubu, for the position.

By 2027, current Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would be rounding up with his second term in the state. He would obviously have a say in who becomes the state's next governor, but the politics have begun to emerge two years ahead.

Three groups endorsed Seyi Tinubu as the next governor of Lagos Photo Credit: @STinubu

Source: Twitter

In less than one week, a list of groups have begun to push for Seyi Tinubu and the names of the groups have been compiled. They are listed below:

Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders Endorse Seyi Tinubu

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL), a body comprising youth groups from across the six geopolitical zones, endorsed Seyi Tinubu for Lagos governor on Tuesday, November 19.

The endorsement was announced after an extensive meeting in Owerri. CONYL's leadership attributed their decision to Seyi's perceived leadership qualities and the legacy of his father's transformational governance in Lagos.

Middle Belt Youths and FOST

The Lagos branch of the Middle Belt Youths joined the call during a press conference at Eko Hotel on Thursday, November 21. Dr Stanley Augustine Kavwam, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Middle Belt Forum, and Capt. Brent Kane, the group's National Youth Leader, urged Seyi to step up in 2027, describing him as the leader Lagos needs.

Similarly, the Friends of Seyi Tinubu (FOST) issued a statement backing his candidacy. The group cited Tinubu's son's philanthropist approach as one of its reasons to govern the state.

Mixed Reactions Trail Endorsements

The endorsements have generated intense debate, particularly on social media, where critics have dismissed the possibility of Seyi Tinubu running for office. Some have expressed concerns about the potential for dynasty politics, while others have praised Seyi's leadership qualities and philanthropic efforts.

Speaking on the matter in an interview with Legit.ng, a legal practitioner, Bisi Afolabi, maintained that Seyi Tinubu and the groups endorsing the president's son only express their constitutional rights. He said:

"Nigerians anywhere, notwithstanding their political orientation, religion, and lineage, have a right to aspire to any office in the land. Other Nigerians also have a right to canvass for anyone as a candidate of their preference, so long as, in all these circumstances, they are not in contravention of the laws of the land."

Tinubu asks Senate to confirm PSC board

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to approve the appointments of four nominees to the Police Service Commission.

In the letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Thursday, November 28, President Tinubu appointed the former Inspector General of Police to head the commission.

According to Tinubu, the development was in accordance with the constitution's provision empowering the Senate to approve and reject public office nominees.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng