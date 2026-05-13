Former Governor Seriake Dickson has mourned the tragic death of politician Abba Anas Adamu, calling it a national loss

Adamu is remembered for his 'patriotism, democratic ideals, and contributions' to Nigeria's political landscape

Abba Anas Adamu was kidnapped and killed while travelling for a political meeting amid rising insecurity

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Dutse, Jigawa State - Former Governor of Bayelsa State and leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former member of the House of Representatives, Abba Anas Adamu, describing his passing as a loss to northern Nigeria and the nation at large.

The senator representing Bayelsa West stated this shortly after the funeral prayer of the late politician held in Kano on Tuesday, May 12.

Seriake Dickson expresses deep sorrow over the death of former lawmaker Abba Anas Adamu, describing his passing as a major loss to Nigeria. Photo credit: @JohnMooreMuseum, @iamHSDickson

Source: Facebook

Dickson mourns slain Anas Adamu

Dickson described the late Adamu as a patriot who was a dependable ally.

The serving senator also said the deceased played a key role in Goodluck Jonathan’s emergence as Nigeria’s president and came close to becoming a minister.

He said the late politician would particularly be remembered for his humility, commitment to democratic ideals, and contributions to the political development of Nigeria.

Dickson prayed to God to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, grant him mercy, and give his family, friends, political associates, and the people of the north the strength to bear the painful loss.

Dickson’s full statement can be read below via his X post:

Last night, I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the kidnapping and gruesome murder of my dear friend and ally, Hon. Abba Anas Adamu of Jigawa State.

I was informed that Abba Anas was among those abducted in the worsening wave of insecurity, kidnappings, and killings that continue to plague our country, particularly across Northern Nigeria and even parts of the South. I was told that while travelling with his colleagues, they were kidnapped, and that even after the ransom demanded was paid, he was still brutally killed. The news left me devastated and heartbroken at the tragic and painful manner in which such a good man lost his life.

Hon. Abba Anas Adamu was not just a political associate; he was a friend and brother to me since our days together in the House of Representatives around 2007.

During the political turbulence that followed President Yar’Adua’s illness and the succession crisis, I led a group of patriotic Nigerians in the House of Representatives under the platform of the Nigeria First Forum. For strategic reasons, I appointed Abba Anas to chair the team, and alongside other committed patriots, he worked tirelessly across ethnic and regional lines in the national interest.

Patriots like Hon. Abba Anas defied all odds, inducement, intimidation and blackmail. I arranged another patriot, Hon Dr. Sani Abdu from Bauchi, then of the ANPP, to move the motion for President Jonathan to be made Acting President. Hon. Abba Anas was the one who seconded the motion while I contributed four times on that day. Hon. Dino Melaye's shirt got torn on the floor of the House. Some others involved in that patriotic effort have since gone to be with their Maker, like Hon. Bethel Amadi and Hon. Independence Ogunewe, while others are still alive. Now, Abba Anas has joined them. May God bless their souls.

Together, we fought to ensure the emergence of what later became known as the Doctrine of Necessity, which ultimately paved the way for President Goodluck Jonathan to ascend to the Presidency.

At the time, I had the honour of nominating Abba Anas for a ministerial position, though unfortunately it did not materialise due to local opposition. Because of his principled stand and commitment to that national cause, he lost political support back home and could not return to the House. Yet, throughout the years, our bond only grew stronger.

When I became Governor, Abba Anas remained by my side, and even afterwards, in my service in the Senate, he continued to stand with me until his death. We were truly like brothers.

Even in the formation of the NDC, Abba Anas was among the original members of the team that conceptualised the movement. He was expected to play a leading role in the leadership of the party, but due to political realities and delays, he eventually found himself in the ADC. Despite that, we remained close, worked together continuously, and compared notes regularly.

It was therefore a terrible shock yesterday evening when our mutual friend and colleague, Hon. (Dr.) Sani Abdu, called me in tears to ask if I had heard the news. I was stunned. It was only afterwards that I confirmed the heartbreaking development from numerous callers across the country who called to notify me, knowing our closeness.

On behalf of my family, my constituents, and our wide circle of friends and associates across the country, I extend our deepest condolences to his family, his wives, children, associates, and all who were close to him.

Mourners at Abba Anas Adamu's burial in Kano on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. Photo credit: @uanamadi

Source: Twitter

In the passing of Hon. Abba Anas Adamu, Nigeria has lost a patriot. We have lost a friend, a brother, and a committed nationalist. Personally, I have lost a loyal ally, confidant, and brother.

What makes this loss even more painful is the cruel and tragic manner in which he died.

I pray that Almighty God grants his family, loved ones, and all of us the strength and fortitude to bear this painful loss, and grant his soul eternal rest.

In the coming days, I intend to join friends and associates in paying a formal condolence visit to his family.

Legit.ng reports that the former member of the House of Representatives died while being held captive by bandits. He was abducted on Wednesday, May 6, along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

A prominent chieftain of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), Adamu represented the Guri, Kiri-Kasamma, and Birniwa federal constituency of Jigawa State between 2007 and 2011.

He was travelling from Kano State to Abuja for a political meeting when he was abducted and subsequently lost his life.

Anas Adamu's death: Atiku expresses anger

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar expressed anger over Anas Adamu's 'killing'.

Atiku, in a statement issued through Phrank Shaibu, his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, said the horrifying death of a former federal lawmaker in the hands of criminals is not merely a personal tragedy, but an indictment of a government that has failed in its most sacred constitutional duty of security.

Source: Legit.ng