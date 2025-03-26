The Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, led by Maj. Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (rtd), has pledged support for President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid

Ahead of the 2027 general election, they gave their assurance during the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu’s visit to the council’s secretariat in Asaba

The announcement has gotten Nigerians talking, particularly as Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, a PDP member, was seated next to Mujakperuo during the pledge

Asaba, Delta state - On Tuesday, March 26, the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, pledged to support the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in the 2027 general elections.

Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council and Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Maj. Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (rtd), disclosed this during a visit of the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu to the state traditional rulers council secretariat in Asaba.

However, Nigerians were stunned as a PDP governor, was seated next to him, Mujakperuo, as he assured the First Lady.

In a trending video, the presence of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, at the event has further fueled speculations about potential political realignments in Delta state.

Nigerians react as Delta monarchs backs Tinubu's re-election

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and shared their views about the development. Legit.ng captured a few reactions below;

@AkporCharles tweeted:

"Okpe People

"Urhobo People

"Delta Central people

"Behold your Royal Father, Elites & Leadership "campaigning" for Tinubu's 2027 re-election in the first quarter of 2025."

@llcoolbayu tweeted:

"I pray this people will ever see the light."

@Ubando001

"Bring the money, Delta people collect your money. Nigerians will not vote for a lady that support immoral behavior against women by @Senator_Akpabio."

@jnkurah tweeted

"They will vote Tinubu APC and vote Their governor PDP. All deal na deal."

@nwankwojoseph06 tweeted:

"No be this same Delta people they campaign against the present government?"

@OnasGee02 tweeted:

"They play. We are in a One party state, Sheriff is already an APC governor. Na official change remain."

@adewalefajana tweeted:

"Oborevwori is allegedly a long time political ally of the President, despite the differences in party affiliation."

Watch the video below:

Delta students reject Remi Tinubu as 'our mother'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that during her visit to Delta State, Nigeria’s First Lady Oluremi Tinubu faced rejection from nursing students who refused to accept her as their “mother,” sparking a viral social media reaction.

The incident occurred amid the First Lady’s efforts to promote her Renewed Hope Initiative, which has been praised for health sector improvements since 2023.

The students’ response reflects widespread public frustration over economic hardships and insecurity under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

